Center fresh urges people to ‘Stay Fresh Behind the Mask’

New Center fresh campaign highlights the need for consumption of fresh mints while wearing a mask for a prolonged period.

In the ‘new normal’ followed by opening up of several workplaces, people are now spending more and more time behind masks for their own safety and others around them. This prolonged usage of masks makes the consumption of a mint gum relevant so as to stay fresh and comfortable behind the mask during long hours at work. Using this insight, Center fresh launched a campaign — #StayFreshBehindTheMask.

As a part of the campaign, the brand roped in popular social media influencers, Aisha Ahmed and Vikrant Massey. The message from both influencers stressed on the importance of essentials while stepping out along with having a Center Fresh gum or mint pack on them for keeping themselves refreshed during the day. The ‘Stay fresh Behind the Mask’ initiative was also popularised through a digital media campaign on the social media handles of the brand.

Taking this initiative forward, the brand curated ‘Freshness Kits’ which were distributed to doctors, nurses, policemen and many other frontline workers to thank them for their work to keep all of us safe.

Being sensitive to the fact that they need to be fresh and agile for extended hours, the brand’s freshness kits contain items that refresh them and allow them to ‘stay fresh behind the mask’. These signature kits comprised – a mask, wet wipes, sanitizer, Center fresh Mints and Center Fresh 3-layer Gum.

Speaking about this initiative Rohit Kapoor, Director Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India said, “Stay fresh behind the mask initiative is to let people be their best self as they step out of lockdown and wear a mask for long hours. This initiative provided us with an opportunity to express our gratitude for frontliners who continue to have a demanding work schedule while wearing a mask to protect the lives of millions of people.”

