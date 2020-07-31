Nike’s latest You Can’t Stop Us film makes for an editing marvel

The third film under the You Can’t Stop Us campaign, the new Nike ad film is a result of research on 4,000 action sequences, of which 72 were selected.

Coinciding with the NBA’s return, the new Nike ad film contains a representation of 24 sports and 53 athletes. The creative team sifted through 4,000 action sequences to select the 72 that made the cut. The film has been created by Wieden + Kennedy Portland.

Narrated by Megan Rapinoe, it celebrates sports as a source of inspiration and hope. The action portrayed in the spot is put together with the help of a dynamic split-screen series where the kinetic movement of one-half is completed in the second half. The ad film is indeed an editing marvel.

The idea behind the film is that closed gyms and empty stadiums can’t stop athletes from pushing forward to creating a better future. It features Megan Rapinoe, LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Eliud Kipchoge, Caster Semenya, Cristiano Ronaldo, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Serena Williams, Colin Kaepernick, Kylian Mbappé, and more.

“Players may be back on the pitch, but we are not going back to an old normal. We need to continue to reimagine this world and make it better,” says Rapinoe. “We have all these people in the streets, using their voices, and those voices are being heard. I ask people to be energized by this moment and not let up. I believe it’s everybody’s responsibility to advocate for change.”

Comments