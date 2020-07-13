PSI India appoints HOWL as its digital marketing partner for PSI India Private Limited

Population Services International India Private Limited (PSI IPL), has appointed HOWL as its digital partner for their online marketing efforts in the country after a multi-agency pitch through an RFQ that was put out in April 2020.

As a part of this mandate, HOWL will be responsible for building and executing the creative and performance marketing duties for PSI India Private Limited’s contraceptive portfolio.

Commenting on the association, Head of Marketing, Kiran Thejaswi, said, “The objective of our digital efforts is to make it easier for girls and women to make decisions for their sexual and reproductive health by creating access to complete, accurate and customized information, high-quality products and healthcare services, as well as follow-up support.

Also Read: The Marcom Avenue wins the digital marketing mandate for Breathe Oxi

In Team HOWL we have found partners who understand our brand and our audiences, and more importantly, understand the business of digital healthcare administration and how to communicate best in the online space.”

Tufayl Merchant, Co-Founder of HOWL, said, “We are happy to be selected as the incumbent Digital Agency to handle the mandate for PSI IPL. With their plan to deliver a seamless, digital sexual and reproductive health care journey for girls and women in India, building a strong digital framework for marketing and communication for knowledge sharing and our consumer is vital”.

Comments