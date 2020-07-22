Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate strengthens team in New Delhi and Bangalore

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate has brought onboard Sachin Dhirand Sugandha Garg for its New Delhi and Bangalore offices respectively. Both of them will report to Priya Jayaraman, CEO – Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.

Welcoming them, Priya Jayaraman said, “I am extremely happy to have Sachin and Sugandha lead our clients to their milestones along with me. We have been an agency focussed relentlessly on client success in the digital landscape that is ever-changing and evolving. It needed a team with me that can navigate change, handhold clients, into a growth surge, and chart a course with them. New Delhi and Bangalore are very important offices for us with an amazing set of clients that we are very proud to partner.”

Sachin joins Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate Delhi from Wunderman Thomson Mirum where he worked on brands like Reebok, Times of India, Verisign, HCL, Sofy, Jagran, Swatch, Pepsi and Facebook.

Sachin says, “Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate comes at the right time in my digital journey as businesses are swiftly transforming and reimagining themselves with customer centricity and engagement not just for communication but also for business growth. With a great team to back me, I am looking forward to this!”

Sugandha joins the Bangalore team having started her digital journey with Tribal DDB and then moving on to Mindshare, Maxus, and Tonic Worldwide. She has experience in brands such as Citibank, Ford, Skoda, IPL, Enamor, Sony Entertainment Network, Sony Bravia, Diageo, and Disney. She has also enriched her experience with her own entrepreneurial venture.

Sugandha says, “Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate is an opportunity like no other. I am excited to explore the playing field available to me courtesy Publicis Groupe. Leading the Bangalore office under Priya’s tutelage will be an enriching experience and I look forward to doing some exciting work with a very talented team.”

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate serves a wide range of local and global clients, notably MaxLife Insurance, Max Group, Scripbox, Practo, ESPN CricInfo, Embassy Springs, Tuborg and many more. Known for their ownership-driven and entrepreneurial spirit, they have worked with various clients in drafting their customer journeys that operate at the intersection of media, technology, and creativity.

