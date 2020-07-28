Snapchat inks strategic partnership with DAN for India

DAN will now include Snapchat as one of its priority platforms to distribute ad spends for its brands serviced across the network.

Snapchat, the multimedia messaging app developed by Snap Inc., has inked a strategic partnership with Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), the global media & marketing communications conglomerate, for India. Under this partnership, DAN India will now also include Snapchat as one of its priority platforms to distribute ad spends for its brands serviced across the network. This latest alliance is expected to fuel Snapchat’s growth in the region and further support advertisers who intend to reach out to and connect with Gen Z.

Recently, Snapchat launched ‘Snap in Focus’ to educate agencies and marketers on tips and notes highlighting ways to explore and exploit the platform’s various ad options. The Snap Focus curriculum features six courses offering a foundational understanding to Snapchat, the Snapchat Generation, advertising formats and opportunities, how to deploy media and creative campaigns in Ads Manager, and create best practices that can help agencies locally to learn a new platform such as Snapchat.

“We are excited about this partnership with Dentsu Aegis Network. This will definitely allow us to work with their exciting set of brands and create campaigns that will resonate with their target audience. We know that Gen Z actively engages with Augmented Reality campaigns on Snapchat and, through our deep knowledge of this audience, we are able to build highly creative, effective and measurable advertising solutions for our brand partners,” says Tarika Maini Soni, India, Head Commercial Strategy and Ad Monetization, Snap Inc.

“As our share of wallet grows in the digital space, we are thrilled to associate with Snapchat. The partnership is a great opportunity that will help our clients to engage with Gen Z in an immersive way from the comfort of their homes. Also, our strong presence and deep market relationships within India will help support Snapchat’s mission in the country,” says Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network India.

Comments