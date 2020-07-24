Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft Sima Aunty brand posts, #DNAFightsRape & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Netflix’s Sima Aunty brand posts, social media users posting about #DNAFightsRape and more.

A look at the instant matchmaking of Netflix’s Sima Aunty and brands

As Indian Matchmaking’s central character Sima Aunty continues to trend on social media, we traverse through various Sima Aunty brand posts where advertisers couldn’t hold themselves from furnishing the trend with a creative spin. Read more here.

Netizens step up to support #DNAFightsRape

In a citizen awareness drive, #DNAFightsRape, social media users highlight the importance of forensic evidence in a sexual offence case. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Reliving Santoor’s 35 years of defining ageless beauty

Rising from the regional markets harping on the power of Sandalwood and turmeric, Santoor advertising journey is all things timeless. Read more here.

COVID-19: A Safari of the Middle East lockdown Campaigns

This expedition will let you explore how the Middle East lockdown Campaigns that kept the festivities & traditions alive during Ramadan & how kindness helped the region cope with one of the biggest crisis the world has seen. Read more here.

Kanchi Kamakshi’s Weaves Of India captures the spirit of weaver’s community

Weaves Of India, series of short- films explores the threads of handlooms across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, created by Verve Media, Stawdio & Modestudio for Kanchi Kamakshi. Read more here.

COVID-19: A tour of lockdown campaigns from the Asian region

International travel may be restricted, but you don’t need a flight, this screen will give you a tour of pandemic & lockdown campaigns from the Asian region. Read more here.

Watch a bay full of Priyanka Chopra Jonas Campaigns

The sky is pink today and the bay is filled with Priyanka Chopra Jonas Campaigns, so let the heart beat at the rhythm of this global personality. Read more here.

Taj Mahal Tea Campaigns that make you go Wah Taj!

Don’t hold back from getting lost in the aroma of the Taj Mahal Tea Campaigns as we unfurl the mystery and method behind the atmosphere this brew creates. Read more here.

Dropping a new album with just a social media post, Taylor Swift style

Away from the fanfare of releasing a new album, Taylor Swift took to social media to announce the launch of Folklore and exclusive merch. Read more here.

Surya Life Insurance Nepal launches digital film ft. Indira Joshi

The new Surya Life Insurance campaign for Nepal captures the brand’s positioning of ‘Your Future, Our Responsibility’. Read more here.

