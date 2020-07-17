Social Media News Round-Up: Twitter updates, Pinterest algorithm, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Together mode: Microsoft innovates with AI to add offline feel to virtual calls

Leveraging AI, Microsoft’s Together mode will now offer teams to share diverse virtual spaces instead of being in boxes during group calls. Read more here.

YouTube introduces updates for Creators

YouTube has announced new additions to Studio Dashboard for Creators to get better analytics on the discovery of their content & audience. Read more here.

Twitter rolls out chat windows for Desktop

Users will now be able to easily switch between Home Feed and Direct Messages with the chat windows introduced on Twitter. Read more here.

Twitter diagnoses system to investigate breach after major accounts get hacked

Twitter accounts of personalities such as Bill Gates and Elon Musk were reportedly hacked by apparent Bitcoin scammers, sending the platform into a security frenzy. Read more here.

Facebook will be launching music videos on the platform

Facebook will soon be posting official music videos on the platform, the music library will stay updated with new releases, videos licensed to Facebook. Read more here.

WhatsApp introduces new features for Business accounts

Users will now be able to start a chat with a Business using QR Codes and browse catalogs of products offered on WhatsApp. Read more here.

Snapchat rolls out ‘Here For You’ in India

Snapchat has partnered with Mariwala Health Initiative and The Manas Foundation to provide in-app mental health resources under Here For You. Read more here.

Google to invest $10 Billion in India over the next 5-7 years

At #GoogleForIndia 2020, Sundar Pichai announced the Google for India Digitization Fund and the four key areas where the media giant intends to invest in the country. Read more here.

Pinterest introduces a new layer of algorithm

The controllable distribution will work as an added layer on the traditional click-through prediction model of the algorithm for Home Feed ranking. Read more here.

Twitter launches search prompt in India

Twitter India rolls out a dedicated search prompt to help people stay updated with the latest information from authoritative sources around disaster relief and preparedness efforts. Read more here.

