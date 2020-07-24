Dropping a new album with just a social media post, Taylor Swift style

Away from the fanfare of releasing a new album, Taylor Swift took to social media to announce the launch of Folklore and exclusive merch.

Much like all mortal beings in the world at the moment, the summer of 2020 didn’t go as planned for American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. She translated all her whims, dreams, fears and musings into creating an album, Folklore, announcing its release in a social media post. The 17 songs in the album were written and recorded in isolation.

“Before this year, I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with,” she wrote in the announcement post.

In the next set of posts, she spoke about Cardigan, highlighting how the song was shot in adherence to the guidelines and restrictions due to COVID-19. “The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling,” she explained.

She acknowledges and expresses gratitude towards all the artists and persons involved in the making of the album, including the efforts to shoot and create album art. The same communication was duplicated across her social media presence to amplify the launch of the album and the exclusive merchandises that are now available on her website.

Though dropping a new album with little to no intimation is not a new phenomenon, the way it was created and executed under a global pandemic is an intriguing event to look into. Could it bring about a change in the way the music industry approaches albums and their marketing strategy? It’s worth keeping an eye out for.


