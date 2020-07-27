Maharashtra State Commission for Women launches #UnmuteTheAbuse to curb domestic violence

Without featuring any triggering visual elements, #UnmuteTheAbuse is an attempt to get netizens to talk about the perils of domestic abuse.

In an attempt to highlight the impact of social mobility on the victims of domestic abuse, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women has launched a campaign called #UnmuteTheAbuse. Conceptualized by Makani Creatives, the campaign highlights that ‘Not all who stay home, stay safe’. The commission hopes to raise awareness about such incidents as well as the helpline numbers that can be used by those in distress to seek help.

With this post, we are making an appeal to you to #UnmuteTheAbuse and help such victims find their voice.



If you know a victim or have witnessed the signs of abuse around you please make sure this post reaches them. (2/4) — Maharashtra State Commission for Women (@Maha_MahilaAyog) June 22, 2020

So let's take the first step to #UnmuteTheAbuse by making these Helpline numbers reach maximum people. Please share them along with #UnmuteTheAbuse to help maximum people.



Together, we can make a difference. Together, we can make the world a better place. (4/4) — Maharashtra State Commission for Women (@Maha_MahilaAyog) June 22, 2020

Aastha Luthra, Member Secretary, Maharashtra State Commission for Women, said, “It is said that ‘Women make the house a Home’. It is sad that at times these homes that are supposed to be a safe haven, become the very place where these women are wronged and treated inhumanly. This lockdown has presented several cases of physical and mental abuse where women are forced to stay in their homes with their oppressors. With this initiative, we aim to encourage people not only to raise their voice against domestic abuse but also spread the message and help us in helping the victims get justice and a better life.”

Talking about the thought behind the concept, Nilesh Singh, ACD, Makani Creatives, said, “The best award a creative person can get is to know that their work has impacted someone’s life. Domestic violence is an issue that has been around for years but people do not like to talk about it, in fact, many don’t even accept that it exists across the country. The creative is an attempt to start a conversation and raise a voice against this problem that needs even more attention during these times. This is our way of supporting the work that Maharashtra State Commission Of Women has been doing for years”

