Windchimes Communications bags digital mandate for Havmor

Havmor has roped in Windchimes Communications as its digital agency. The agency will be responsible for managing a 360-degree digital marketing and strategy for the brand which will include social media marketing, handling websites, and managing its online reputation. The agency will also be taking care of digital innovations, content creation, and consumer engagement.

Windchimes Communication will help the brand to expand its user base by identifying, targeting, and engaging with the right set of consumers.

Commenting on the partnership, Nimesh Shah, Head Maven, Windchimes Communications said, “We are thrilled to step in as a digital agency partner for the brand Havmor. Our analytical and strategic understanding of digital audience and consumer behavior will drive the desired business results. We are confident that our association will help the brand gain a strong digital footprint and strengthen its digital presence.”

Shekhar Agarwal, Marketing Head, Havmor said, “We are pleased to join hands with Windchimes Communications and looking forward to our association. With the help of their expertise, we are aiming to reach and engage with the relevant set of audiences, creating more brand awareness, increasing visibility and taking the brand to the next level.”

