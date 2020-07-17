World Emoji Day creatives vitalize visuals

World Emoji Day creatives amp up brand communications through emoticons and celebrate the digital images with an evocative tone.

The day is a celebration of emojis that are used every day, since every idea had some form of tribute to it, so it seemed unfair that emojis didn’t have their own day, and the first World Emoji Day was announced with barely six days notice.

Since the day’s inception in 2014 by Jeremy Burge, Emoji Historian & Founder of Emojipedia, it’s significance has been amplified by brands scheduling several events, rollouts, launching brand-themed emojis & stickers on this day. Apple has celebrated the occasion by expanding the range of emojis on iOS several times.

This year, Apple continues its tradition, Google is bringing back classic Android Emojis, and the ‘Most Anticipated’ & ‘Most 2020 Emoji’ are being voted for.

The celebration is being carried forward on social media by users and brands. Given the current scenario, a number of brands are tapping the day by spreading awareness about precautions using emojis.

Few are expressing relatable instances weaved around their consumers’ behavior. Brands from the Entertainment sector play with their popular characters, and several remake emojis with their products.

Fun Fact: Emojis were invented by Shigetaka Kurita, a Japanese Interface Designer. The word emoji comes from the Japanese 絵 (“e,” picture), 文 (“mo,” write), and 字 (“ji,” character).

Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen

Tata Group

Amul

Mealful Wraps

Nicotex

Zee Cafe

Axis Direct

&flix

MX Player

Dabur Amla

Vistara

Britannia Good Day

PayPal India

Goodknight India

Mumbai Metro

MamyPoko India

Sab TV

&TV

Tata Power

IDBI Bank

World Emoji Day Which situations do you relate to? Tell us in the comments using the emojis because your feedback counts and we are eager to improve everyday! #WorldEmojiDay Posted by IDBI BANK on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Religare Health Insurance

ZestMoney

Baazi Games

