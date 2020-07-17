World Emoji Day creatives vitalize visuals
World Emoji Day creatives amp up brand communications through emoticons and celebrate the digital images with an evocative tone.
The day is a celebration of emojis that are used every day, since every idea had some form of tribute to it, so it seemed unfair that emojis didn’t have their own day, and the first World Emoji Day was announced with barely six days notice.
Since the day’s inception in 2014 by Jeremy Burge, Emoji Historian & Founder of Emojipedia, it’s significance has been amplified by brands scheduling several events, rollouts, launching brand-themed emojis & stickers on this day. Apple has celebrated the occasion by expanding the range of emojis on iOS several times.
This year, Apple continues its tradition, Google is bringing back classic Android Emojis, and the ‘Most Anticipated’ & ‘Most 2020 Emoji’ are being voted for.
The celebration is being carried forward on social media by users and brands. Given the current scenario, a number of brands are tapping the day by spreading awareness about precautions using emojis.
Few are expressing relatable instances weaved around their consumers’ behavior. Brands from the Entertainment sector play with their popular characters, and several remake emojis with their products.
Fun Fact: Emojis were invented by Shigetaka Kurita, a Japanese Interface Designer. The word emoji comes from the Japanese 絵 (“e,” picture), 文 (“mo,” write), and 字 (“ji,” character).
Also Read: National Doctors Day Campaigns idolize the ones saving the world
Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen
Tata Group
Amul
Mealful Wraps
Nicotex
Zee Cafe
Axis Direct
&flix
MX Player
Dabur Amla
Vistara
Britannia Good Day
PayPal India
Goodknight India
Mumbai Metro
MamyPoko India
Sab TV
&TV
Tata Power
IDBI Bank
Religare Health Insurance
ZestMoney
Baazi Games
If we have missed out on any of your favorite World Emoji Day creatives, write to us at content@socialamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.