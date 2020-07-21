Zoo Media elevates Aarushi Sethi as Director, Pollen

As per the new role, Aarushi Sethi will be managing teams across Delhi NCR, Bombay & Bangalore, and will report into Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder of Zoo Media & FoxyMoron.

Zoo Media has promoted Aarushi Sethi as the director at Pollen, an influencer, creator, and talent management agency. Zoo Media is the media network that owns 7 agency brands including the flagship digital agency FoxyMoron.

Sethi will be managing teams across Delhi NCR, Bombay & Bangalore, and will report into Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder of Zoo Media & FoxyMoron. Aarushi will be responsible for spearheading the agency’s P&L, overseeing portfolio expansion, and contributing to the overall business growth.

Speaking on the appointment, Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder, FoxyMoron, and Zoo Media, said, “Over the last two and half years of working with Aarushi, we realized the immense potential that she brought with her. She was able to work with complex business challenges with extremely scalable solutions at a lightning pace. Looking at all of the above, we decided to work with her to structure and scale our newest agency, Pollen.

Whilst there is immense business potential with clients across the board, the business needs a lot of organizing and also avenues of focussed growth; which is what we envision to achieve under Aarushi’s leadership. While we’ve been at work for over a year, we’ve recently handed over the P&L responsibilities to Aarushi and the results have been amazing to see so far. We’re looking forward to working closely with her and creating a highly scalable and profitable business.”

Before taking over the role of Director, Pollen, Aarushi spent 18 months in FoxyMoron running the data and insights department across all client partners. Prior to FoxyMoron, she had her own design firm called ‘Ampersand Design’ and was also a Brand Partner at Vyas Giannetti Creative for two years.

Expressing her delight at the appointment, Aarushi Sethi added, “Before we even started Pollen, FoxyMoron provided influencer services to clients. When we looked deeper, we realized that the entire landscape is exploding and has huge potential for growth. We’re excited about the future of Pollen, we’ve spent the last few quarters building business models that seamlessly combine our expertise – on creative technology, SEO, ORM, and video production, across our network, to provide impactful solutions for brands using content creators.

Since customization is the biggest advantage of digital today, we’ve been working closely with regional content creators to produce vernacular and localized content for brands. Our ambition is to start productizing all our services in order to marry the brand and the creator ecosystem to create scalable and measurable content. We are also passionate about nurturing new-age creators and empowering them to utilize their complete potential across digital platforms.”

