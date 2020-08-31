Acko General Insurance appoints Ashish Mishra as Executive VP, Marketing

In his new role, Ashish Mishra will help in building a stronger consumer brand with brand campaigns, awareness, and more for Acko General Insurance.

Acko General Insurance announced the appointment of Ashish Mishra as the Executive Vice President – Marketing. Mishra will play a vital role in building a stronger consumer brand, creating brand campaigns, and building brand awareness and preposition.

“We’re excited to welcome a highly seasoned global executive as Ashish. He has a wide array of experience and knowledge in strategy building and the field of marketing, making him an invaluable asset to our leadership team.” said, Varun Dua, Founder & CEO, Acko General Insurance. He further added, “Ashish’s appointment speaks to Acko’s ability to attract global industry talent and further bolsters our expertise to build a strong marketing function within Acko.”

Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President – Marketing, Acko, said, “I am delighted to come on-board at Acko, which is at the forefront of accelerating the next wave of insurance penetration in India with the help of advanced technology, new inventions, and a fresh approach toward insurance. This delivers real tangible value to customers across India both in terms of cost-saving and better customer experience. It’s so exciting to see that we already have customers across 550 cities in India. We have a massive opportunity to drive growth and in the process build a strong, recognizable, and beloved homegrown brand. ”

In his previous stint, he worked 13 years with HSBC across their India, Dubai, and London offices working across Brand, Planning, Product & more.

