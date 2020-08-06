Apple promises to be 100% carbon neutral by 2030 in a new ad film

With visuals of a sleeping baby and a promise-filled voiceover, the new Apple ad film illustrates the brand’s commitment for a better tomorrow.

In April 2020, Apple was able to reach its goal of being carbon neutral in regards to their facilities, corporate emissions and corporate travel. The brand claims to be no longer contributing carbon to the planet. In a new ad film, they have announced their new goal of reducing their carbon footprint to zero by 2030. Apple has put forth this announcement in the form of an ad film featuring a lullaby to a newborn sleeping peacefully in bed.

“By 2030 our whole carbon footprint — from manufacturing to transportation to end-of-life material recovery — will be nonexistent. All of Apple will be 100 per cent carbon neutral,” the brand says. The Apple ad film features the song Flight From The City by Jóhann Jóhannsson.

Explaining the plan, the brand states, “To do that, we’ll be using renewable energy and recycled materials throughout our supply chain. We’ll be restoring natural ecosystems around the world. And we’ll reuse as much as we can.” The film is a promise to Edan, a baby who represents the next generation. Apple promises to be 100% carbon neutral by 2030, the year the Edan would turn 10 and the brand asks him to hold them to it.

