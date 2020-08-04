ASCI awards Digital & Pr mandate to Pitchfork Partners

The consultancy will manage ASCI’s communication through insightful and strategic counsel to enhance its reputation and build trust.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has appointed Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting as its public relations and digital counsel following a multi-agency pitch. Pitchfork Partners will ensure effective communication navigation for ASCI’s stakeholders to strengthen its position as an organization dedicated to safeguarding consumers’ interests.

ASCI is a self-regulated voluntary organization that ensures responsible advertising. ASCI positively impacts society with its quick decision making and accountability is taken by brands towards the issues it raises for consumers’ benefit.

Rohit Gupta, Chairman, ASCI, said, “When it came to choosing our communication partner, we wanted people who could synergize with ASCI’s vision and direction, refresh its communication and ensure that our connection with consumers strengthens more than ever before. We are delighted to have Pitchfork Partners as our communication experts. Pitchfork’s young team and expertise will help us achieve our mission.”

Pitchfork Partners is a strategy consultancy committed to taking care of clients’ reputation. This is especially important at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently altered the business landscape, from consumer mobility to media consumption and supply chains. In such a scenario, a brand’s reputation is its strongest asset. To maintain it, therefore, there is an even greater need to ensure positive experiences for stakeholders. This is why Pitchfork Partners specializes in understanding business needs and aligning communication to business goals, championing reputation building, management, and protection. The consultancy sees itself as a reputation warrior, offering bespoke solutions and a team comprising marketing and communication veterans.

Jaideep Shergill, Co-founder, Pitchfork Partners, said, “We are elated to partner with ASCI. With the growth in miscommunication through advertisements which in turn harms the consumer, especially in these times, ASCI has a very important role to play. The new consumer protection regulations mean great empowerment for consumers. This is an opportunity for ASCI to make an even stronger impact and underscore its leadership role in consumer protection and responsible advertising. Pitchfork Partners will assist ASCI through its strategic counsel in this effort.”

