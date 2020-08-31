Camden Town Brewery integrates TV & digital to create an interactive campaign

Launched for Champions League, the TVC-led Camden Town Brewery campaign encourages viewers to scan the QR code displayed in ad spot to get free beer.

As a means to cheer people up and give them something to fight off the 2020 blues with, Camden Town Brewery has launched a new campaign. It is a drinkable TV ad. Created by Wieden+Kennedy and Bountiful Cow, the ad features illustrated fictional characters discussing ways to make 2020 better. They decide the best way would be to give our free beer. W led the PR and influencer engagement for the campaign.

The campaign was launched during the Champions League on multiple channels and the brand used social media posts to tell people where to catch the ad and the QR code that would get them the free beer. The intent behind the campaign is to popularise their Hells Lager offering.

Quite a few viewers took to social media to express their delight at winning the free beer cans. While some got it on the first go, others talked about how they had been trying for a few days. The brand re-shared on Instagram Stories and retweeted these sentiments.

Types of posts included text only announcements, pictures of notification about the win and actual cans of beers after the winners received them.

You little beauty! Just won some gorgeous @CamdenBrewery Hells lager. Cheers all 🍻 — Gary Whitehead (@Priest72) August 29, 2020

After a week of trying finally success!!! Thanks very much @CamdenBrewery! 🍺 🥳 pic.twitter.com/SlRytfOE0a — 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗲𝗿 (@marcgwalker) August 29, 2020

