Case Study: How Hyundai leveraged Twitter for the launch of Tucson

For reaching out to their potential customers Hyundai organized a virtual launch event for the launch of their car Tucson, on Twitter.

Campaign Objectives

• Create awareness and drive traffic for the launch of the new Hyundai Tucson

• Virtually launch the Tucson while maximizing the reach of the live event

• Sustain conversations and convert this awareness into a further interest in the product.

Strategy

Hyundai Motors India Limited adopted a three-phase strategy to maximize the scale of its launch campaign for Tucson.

Pre-launch: In the first phase of the campaign, Hyundai used Twitter’s ‘Heart to Remind’ functionality to acquire an audience for the launch event. People who liked the Tweet and opted-in for a reminder were notified to join the live stream on the day of the launch.

Watch #TheNextDimension, Hyundai's Virtual World come alive with a larger than life experience on July 14 at 12 noon. Tap ❤️ or Retweet to receive reminders of the LIVE event. pic.twitter.com/zN1Cb2H41D — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) July 10, 2020

The video properties created for the tease phase were promoted to amplify reach and arouse interest in the product.

Witness Hyundai’s First and Biggest Virtual World, #TheNextDimension. A car extravaganza like no other! Make way for the Future of Mobility in India Live on July 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM. Stay tuned to our page for more updates. pic.twitter.com/aTXVfw2bm8 — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) July 8, 2020

Launch: On the day of the launch, Hyundai acquired the Promoted Trend Spotlight on Twitter’s Explore tab to grab eyeballs, and coupled this with the live session to drive traffic for the big launch.

Witness the Virtual World of Hyundai, #TheNextDimension Live Launch https://t.co/OeFqtxSWed — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) July 14, 2020

Post-launch: After a successful launch, the brand kept the conversation going by reinforcing #TheNextDimension into people’s timelines through a Promoted Video showcasing highlights from the launch event.

Catch a glimpse of #TheNextDimension Virtual World of #Hyundai launched on 14th July, 2020. Bringing to you the most exclusive and dynamic highlights from the live event. pic.twitter.com/s7eQZQqjMP — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) July 23, 2020

Hyundai used Promoted Video formats on Twitter and continued to drive traffic to their website through Video Website Cards that led people directly to the virtual interface where they could register for a test-drive of the Tucson.

#ThenewTUCSON exudes class and power in equal measures which stands out no matter what the environment. Experience today with its powerful 2.0 l BS6 Petrol and Diesel Engines, 4WD with Advanced Traction Cornering Control, 8 Speed AT, Electric Panoramic Sunroof and much more. — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) July 20, 2020

Results

• The Live Stream for the launch event received over 1 million views within the first 12 hours.

•The Spotlight Promoted Trends for the campaign delivered over 3 million views and 14 million impressions.

•During the campaign, the key terms, #TheNewTUCSON, #TheNewDimension, and ‘Hyundai India’, received 23K total mentions from 1.8K unique authors.

Spokesperson Speak

Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India, Ltd., said, “Virtual launches are the new normal that will transcend boundaries, gain acceptance and be adopted quickly. However, viewer engagement and retention will be defined by the unique experiences that a brand curates through these virtual interactions. We envisioned ‘The Next Dimension’ as a portal that would seamlessly take viewers beyond the boundaries of the physical realm into a digital world offering them an unparalleled experience.”

Comments