Celebrity Brands: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, acing social media the Desi Girl way

This segment of Celebrity Brands Celebrity Brands dives into Priyanka Chopra Jonas social media strategy, decoding the secret sauce of Desi Girl’s popularity on social media

“You don’t need millions of followers on Social media to make a difference. All you need is heart, drive & commitment”, said the starlet at the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit and the Priyanka Chopra Jonas social media strategy reflects just that.

The national award winner & now a global icon has won accolades for not only her work in Bollywood & Hollywood but also for responsible brand endorsements and global philanthropic initiatives. Chopra Jonas stopped being a part fairness brand products in her early 20s. She even terminated her contract with Nirav Modi Jewels after an alleged scam to help curb misleading advertisements.

While the International diva had reportedly dethroned Khans & Bachchans for endorsements back in 2009, she is also the second most followed Indian after Virat Kohli on Instagram. What makes her click on social media? We attempt to decode the Priyanka Chopra Jonas social media strategy in association with Talkwalker.

Brand Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Inspiration, philanthropy, gratitude, family bond, UNESCO, global ambassador, women empowerment, bold & beautiful are some of the common themes, that emerge from Chopra’s social media presence.

According to Forbes India’s 2019 Celebrity 100 list, Chopra’s annual earning of INR 23.4 crore includes brand endorsements, event appearances, social media posts, film deals, and the moolah from her production house Purple Pebble Productions. The actor has a penchant for tactical brand integrations such as during their wedding ceremony Jonas-Chopra reportedly monetized through associations with Amazon, Tiffany & Co, Ralph Lauren, & more.

The actor has been one of the most popular influencers in India. Be it displaying her pride for India, or raising her voice for pertinent issues or brand associations, PC aims at driving conversations through articulate & matter-of-fact posts.

Chopra started 2020 with a throwback gratitude video, Another year, Another gift, on her social media pages.

This was followed by images of the actor attending ‘Golden Globes Awards’ with husband, Nick Jonas & a new music video launch of Jonas brothers. She was also announced as the global ambassador of the Crocs campaign in January 2020.

Another trend on Chopra’s profile is participation in the global leadership summit in tandem with the ownership & responsibility that follows through in her posts. The global icon leverages social media to raise her voice for social causes & even promote her namesake organization to support underprivileged children.

Working with UNICEF as the global goodwill ambassador since 2006, the actor often showcases her initiative on social media in a conversational manner.

As COVID-19 took a grip over the world, each post of the actor reverberated social distancing & staying home to stay safe.

Apart from her humanitarian approach, the actor also updates her fans on new content collaborations, series and music singles, through social media. With the lockdown across the world, she continued to interact with people through Instagram Live sessions & interviews.

Social Media Footprint & Analysis

As per Hopper HQ Global Instagram Rich List 2019, Priyanka Chopra is a top-rated Indian celebrity commanding USD 271k per post on her Instagram account and is ranked 19th on the list. Further, as per Duff and Phelps’s report, with her brand image of a strong, independent woman, she has been associated with global product brands, positioning her as an aspirational and inspirational actor.

According to a 2018 report, Chopra is one of the few LinkedIn influencers who engage in meaningful dialogue. Her social media footprint looks like:

Facebook- 39 million likes

Instagram- 56.2 million followers

Twitter- 26.4 million

LinkedIn– 604,696 followers

According to data by Talkwalker’s, the former Miss World commands maximum followers from the United States & India.

The audience demographics that engage the most with the actor’s Twitter account are from the 25-34 age group. Further, Talkwalker data suggests that about 52.5% of Chopra’s Twitter audience is females.

Twitter demographics gender: Talkwalker Data Twitter demographics age (last 6 months): Talkwalker Data

The ratio of the tweet/retweet and replies are almost proportionate for the actor’s Twitter account where we see a spike in the owner activity in July 2020.

Twitter Owner Activity: Talkwalker Data

In the same period, there is a considerable increment in the follower data of the actor, the peak period being the lockdown days & July 2020. Coincidently, Chopra completed 20 years in the film fraternity in the same month that coincided with new content collaborations with Amazon Prime for her production house.

Twitter audience activity: Talkwalker Data

In tandem to the actor’s activities, a major spike in followers is observed in April & June 2020.

Other prominent themes that emerge through her Twitter account are – Nick Jonas, India, love, happy, and more.

The captions by Chopra are usually long with more than almost 70% of her posts being dynamic on Instagram. She also shares inspiring lines urging people towards a purpose with static & subtle-hued posts.

Hitting the 50 Million Mark

Believing in paying it forward, PC hit 50 million followers to make her the 2nd Indian after Virat Kohli to achieve the feat on Instagram. This was followed by a #KindnessWithPCJ challenge.

Celebrating India

From adorning Indian attires to taking the Indian culture, festivals & mannerisms to global platforms, Chopra leaves no stones unturned to celebrate & be proud of her nation.

Door to Haven

A trend that is observed throughout her social media pages is a sneak-peak into her inner world & sanctity and professional ventures.

Global Brand Associations

From endorsing watches, pens, and jewellery the list of brand associations for the Diva are endless. She is the global ambassador for Crocs, Pantene, and a Global Citizen for the clothing apparel brand GAP. Previously, she has also been associated with brands such as Stella Artois, Pepsi, Bumble, Nokia, Garnier, Schmitten Luxury Chocolates, Nikon, Lux, Bru, and many more.

Crocs

Pilot Penusa

Amazon Prime

Priyanka and I want you to be a part of our exciting new series with @PrimeVideo. If you’re planning on getting married in the Spring or early Summer of 2020, we want to hear YOUR love story.



Visit https://t.co/TFobuIRU6K for more info! pic.twitter.com/w0fPX15PR5 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 5, 2020

Philanthropy & World Forums

Time & again, Chopra has represented India on world forums & participated in cause-based campaigns. Be it supporting gender equality movements such as the Girl up or raising her voice for education of girl child and environment protection, PeeCee has always been vocal about important issues across the world.

Apart from her association with UNICEF & WHO, Chopra actively collaborated with various initiatives during the ongoing pandemic – from #VocalForLocal, #TogetherWomenRise to raising awareness around national disasters such as Assam Floods & #IForIndia, Chopra went out & about to inspire & urge people to come together during crises.

Girl Up

World economic forum Davos 2020

Eco-Resolution

What’s your EcoResolution? This year I am going on a journey of climate action with @MyEcoResolution – a platform that enables people to step up rather than shut down in the face of our climate and ecological crisis. 🌍Join us! #MyEcoResolution @Caradelevingne pic.twitter.com/KvjnhetFLN — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 4, 2020

#SafeHandChallenge

Assam Floods

Donation for the needy

@GirlsOpportunityAlliance with Michelle Obama & Melinda French Gates

Content collaborations: Filmography & Music

The actor perpetually keeps her fans updated with latest projects into film and music.

Supporting other women

Continuing with her theme of women empowerment on her social media pages, Chopra recently restarted her #Women4Women series showcasing female changemakers to engage her followers.

Fashion Tips & Nostalgia

The global diva is popular for her fashion sense across the world. She often shares image posts of her best-dressed moments, fashion tips, DIY beauty hacks and nostalgic content to reminisce past works in the world of cinema.

Nostalgia & celebration – 20 years in the industry

Events Galore

The actor’s social media pages remain abuzz with events’ posts & galas.

I’m going live with skincare company Obagi Medical @Obagi on May 14th at 3pm PT/6pm ET. At a time when a pandemic is amplifying bias and feelings of isolation, the #SKINCLUSION campaign wants to bring people together! https://t.co/tE8XguPHLq #ad pic.twitter.com/6i8Na9hCmO — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 5, 2020

Topicals, News & New Formats

Another noteworthy characteristic of Priyanka Chopra social media strategy is the engagement raised by the actor with topicals, trending formats, and pop culture references.

Independence Day in India

Women’s Day

“An equal world is an enabled world.”

– this year's theme for #InternationalWomensDay & I couldn’t agree more. I became aware of gender inequality at a young age & I've come across women who fight every day for their own & their community's basic rights… https://t.co/WPM2gLolmB pic.twitter.com/1YWcVh0OpX — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 8, 2020

Earth’s day

We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let’s heal Mother Earth together. 🌎 #EarthDay #EarthDayEveryDay pic.twitter.com/HW4paci0LR — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 22, 2020

Memorial’s Day

Handloom day

Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let's lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry.#NationalHandloomDay#Vocal4Handmade@smritiirani @TexMinIndia @MadhuryaGallery pic.twitter.com/A1bvbVEXKx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 7, 2020

Trending formats- Dolly Parton challenge

News

Just Priyanka Chopra Posts

Along with the extensive activities, Chopra shares static text posts with a subtle hue & short captions, usually aimed at inspiring people, voicing her philosophies & beliefs.

She also re-shares words of praises shared by her fans, time and again.

To sum it up

With the actor’s consistent efforts to engage in meaningful conversations, leveraging trending formats & dynamic posts, and attempting to keep her followers aware at all times, it is not hard to guess that why is Chopra one of the most followed personalities on social media. Long & short format captions, documentation of major events on social media, the actor seems to have adopted varied engagement tactics to develop her personal brand.

There is a lot one can learn from the Priyanka Chopra Jonas social media strategy & apply to building their own brand.

Comments