Celebrity Brands: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, acing social media the Desi Girl way

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Social Media strategy review

This segment of Celebrity Brands Celebrity Brands dives into Priyanka Chopra Jonas social media strategy, decoding the secret sauce of Desi Girl’s popularity on social media

“You don’t need millions of followers on Social media to make a difference. All you need is heart, drive & commitment”, said the starlet at the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit and the Priyanka Chopra Jonas social media strategy reflects just that.

The national award winner & now a global icon has won accolades for not only her work in Bollywood & Hollywood but also for responsible brand endorsements and global philanthropic initiatives. Chopra Jonas stopped being a part fairness brand products in her early 20s. She even terminated her contract with Nirav Modi Jewels after an alleged scam to help curb misleading advertisements.

While the International diva had reportedly dethroned Khans & Bachchans for endorsements back in 2009, she is also the second most followed Indian after Virat Kohli on Instagram. What makes her click on social media? We attempt to decode the Priyanka Chopra Jonas social media strategy in association with Talkwalker.

Brand Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Inspiration, philanthropy, gratitude, family bond, UNESCO, global ambassador, women empowerment, bold & beautiful are some of the common themes, that emerge from Chopra’s social media presence.

According to Forbes India’s 2019 Celebrity 100 list, Chopra’s annual earning of INR 23.4 crore includes brand endorsements, event appearances, social media posts, film deals, and the moolah from her production house Purple Pebble Productions. The actor has a penchant for tactical brand integrations such as during their wedding ceremony Jonas-Chopra reportedly monetized through associations with Amazon, Tiffany & Co, Ralph Lauren, & more.

The actor has been one of the most popular influencers in India. Be it displaying her pride for India, or raising her voice for pertinent issues or brand associations, PC aims at driving conversations through articulate & matter-of-fact posts.

Chopra started 2020 with a throwback gratitude video, Another year, Another gift, on her social media pages. 

This was followed by images of the actor attending ‘Golden Globes Awards’ with husband, Nick Jonas & a new music video launch of Jonas brothers. She was also announced as the global ambassador of the Crocs campaign in January 2020.

Another trend on Chopra’s profile is participation in the global leadership summit in tandem with the ownership & responsibility that follows through in her posts. The global icon leverages social media to raise her voice for social causes & even promote her namesake organization to support underprivileged children.

Working with UNICEF as the global goodwill ambassador since 2006, the actor often showcases her initiative on social media in a conversational manner.

View this post on Instagram

The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. Nick and I have already donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, @sagaftra, @iahvofficial, @friends_of_aseema, and #PMCares Fund. Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories…no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️ @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

As COVID-19 took a grip over the world, each post of the actor reverberated social distancing & staying home to stay safe.

Apart from her humanitarian approach, the actor also updates her fans on new content collaborations, series and music singles, through social media. With the lockdown across the world, she continued to interact with people through Instagram Live sessions & interviews.

Social Media Footprint & Analysis

As per Hopper HQ Global Instagram Rich List 2019, Priyanka Chopra is a top-rated Indian celebrity commanding USD 271k per post on her Instagram account and is ranked 19th on the list. Further, as per Duff and Phelps’s report, with her brand image of a strong, independent woman, she has been associated with global product brands, positioning her as an aspirational and inspirational actor.

According to a 2018 report, Chopra is one of the few LinkedIn influencers who engage in meaningful dialogue. Her social media footprint looks like:

  • Facebook- 39 million likes
  • Instagram- 56.2 million followers
  • Twitter- 26.4 million 
  • LinkedIn– 604,696 followers 

According to data by Talkwalker’s, the former Miss World commands maximum followers from the United States & India.

Overall-Priyanka Chopra Jonas-demographics social media-top-countries1

The audience demographics that engage the most with the actor’s Twitter account are from the 25-34 age group. Further, Talkwalker data suggests that about 52.5% of Chopra’s Twitter audience is females.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas demographics gender
Twitter demographics gender: Talkwalker Data
Priyanka Chopra Jonas social media
Twitter demographics age (last 6 months): Talkwalker Data

The ratio of the tweet/retweet and replies are almost proportionate for the actor’s Twitter account where we see a spike in the owner activity in July 2020.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Twitter Owner Activity: Talkwalker Data
Twitter Owner Activity: Talkwalker Data

In the same period, there is a considerable increment in the follower data of the actor, the peak period being the lockdown days & July 2020. Coincidently, Chopra completed 20 years in the film fraternity in the same month that coincided with new content collaborations with Amazon Prime for her production house.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas social media Twitter audience activity: Talkwalker Data
Twitter audience activity: Talkwalker Data

View this post on Instagram

YESSSS @amazonstudios, LET’S 👏GET 👏 IT!!! So honored and excited to finally share this news with you. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Looking ahead, we already have so much on our slate! Big thank you to @jsalke and her team at Amazon for being such great partners, and for sharing in the belief that talent and good content knows no boundaries.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. ⁣⁣Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that I’m on my way to achieving that. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Thank you to all of you who have been a big part of my journey so far. And for those who are just getting to know me, or maybe only recognize me as Alex Parrish from Quantico, I’m excited for you to get to know me better. ⁣ @purplepebblepictures⁣⁣ @variety @marcmalkin

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

In tandem to the actor’s activities, a major spike in followers is observed in April & June 2020.

Other prominent themes that emerge through her Twitter account are – Nick Jonas, India, love, happy, and more.

The captions by Chopra are usually long with more than almost 70% of her posts being dynamic on Instagram. She also shares inspiring lines urging people towards a purpose with static & subtle-hued posts.

Hitting the 50 Million Mark

Believing in paying it forward, PC hit 50 million followers to make her the 2nd Indian after Virat Kohli to achieve the feat on Instagram. This was followed by a #KindnessWithPCJ challenge.

View this post on Instagram

Sorry for the delay. I’ve been traveling but my heart is so full. Thank you to all 50 Million of you for the love and the constant support. 50 million isn’t just about followers, it’s about impact…at least that’s how I see it. It’s so easy to get stuck in our routine, but I was thinking…what do I want to say? How do I use that impact? And then I thought we could do this together, and spread kindness any way we can, big or small. So join me in the #KindnessWithPCJ challenge. I have rounded up 50 random acts of kindness that I think could brighten someone’s day. Use the hashtag #KindnessWithPCJ so I can follow along on your RAK’s, and lets show just how powerful #50MillionStrong is. Thank you for being kind to me. 💜

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Celebrating India

From adorning Indian attires to taking the Indian culture, festivals & mannerisms to global platforms, Chopra leaves no stones unturned to celebrate & be proud of her nation.

Door to Haven

A trend that is observed throughout her social media pages is a sneak-peak into her inner world & sanctity and professional ventures.

Also read: Celebrity Brands: Virat Kohli – Captain of social media presence?

Global Brand Associations

From endorsing watches, pens, and jewellery the list of brand associations for the Diva are endless. She is the global ambassador for Crocs, Pantene, and a Global Citizen for the clothing apparel brand GAP. Previously, she has also been associated with brands such as Stella Artois, Pepsi, Bumble, Nokia, Garnier, Schmitten Luxury Chocolates, Nikon, Lux, Bru, and many more.

Crocs

View this post on Instagram

Healthcare professionals around the world are working everyday to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic. 🙏🏽⁣ ⁣ While we cannot even imagine what’s it like to be in their shoes, over the past several weeks, @crocs has donated thousands of pairs to the heroes in these photos to ensure that they are not only comfortable in them, but safer in them too. Because of this, I’m so proud to partner with them to give 10,000 pairs to healthcare workers at @cedarssinai in Los Angeles and 10,000 more to healthcare professionals in public/government hospitals across India. 💛

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Pilot Penusa

Amazon Prime

Philanthropy & World Forums

Time & again, Chopra has represented India on world forums & participated in cause-based campaigns. Be it supporting gender equality movements such as the Girl up or raising her voice for education of girl child and environment protection, PeeCee has always been vocal about important issues across the world.

Apart from her association with UNICEF & WHO, Chopra actively collaborated with various initiatives during the ongoing pandemic – from #VocalForLocal, #TogetherWomenRise to raising awareness around national disasters such as Assam Floods & #IForIndia, Chopra went out & about to inspire & urge people to come together during crises.

Girl Up

World economic forum Davos 2020

Eco-Resolution

#SafeHandChallenge

Assam Floods

Donation for the needy

View this post on Instagram

The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. Nick and I have already donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, @sagaftra, @iahvofficial, @friends_of_aseema, and #PMCares Fund. Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories…no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️ @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

@GirlsOpportunityAlliance with Michelle Obama & Melinda French Gates

View this post on Instagram

One of the several challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic globally has been its impact on the education system. With classrooms going online for the immediate future, there is still uncertainty over what school will look like in the months to come. This uncertainty takes on another meaning for many girls around the world… the question isn’t when they will return to school—it’s if they will return at all. Due to ripple effects from COVID-19, experts predict that tens of millions more adolescent girls could remain out of school forever. We cannot let this happen.    I urge you to read the new op-ed by @MichelleObama and @MelindaFrenchGates (link in my bio) about how we can all support them and then take immediate action with the @GirlsOpportunityAlliance at gofundme.com/girlsopportunityalliance. Together, we can ensure that girls continue to pursue their education and dream their dreams… because when girls get the education they deserve, our whole world benefits.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Content collaborations: Filmography & Music

The actor perpetually keeps her fans updated with latest projects into film and music.

Supporting other women

Continuing with her theme of women empowerment on her social media pages, Chopra recently restarted her #Women4Women series showcasing female changemakers to engage her followers.

View this post on Instagram

There are so many women who are raising their voice, paving new roads & igniting change. I wanted to celebrate these empowering changemakers, so I’m reintroducing #Women4Women / #W4W as a monthly series, where we can read the stories of women who inspire me.    Starting this with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern – elected in 2017, she has shown the world exemplary leadership in the face of adversity, whether it was her response to the Christchurch mosque shooting last year or to the Covid-19 pandemic now. It was her leadership that led New Zealand to be the first COVID-19 free country in the world.   @jacindaardern, you serve as an amazing role model for young women who have aspirations of leadership. Keep doing what you’re doing & we’ll continue to support you and learn from all that you do.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Fashion Tips & Nostalgia

The global diva is popular for her fashion sense across the world. She often shares image posts of her best-dressed moments, fashion tips, DIY beauty hacks and nostalgic content to reminisce past works in the world of cinema.

Nostalgia & celebration – 20 years in the industry

Events Galore

The actor’s social media pages remain abuzz with events’ posts & galas.

View this post on Instagram

#GoldenGlobes2020 💗 @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Topicals, News & New Formats

Another noteworthy characteristic of Priyanka Chopra social media strategy is the engagement raised by the actor with topicals, trending formats, and pop culture references.

Independence Day in India

Women’s Day

Earth’s day

Memorial’s Day

Handloom day

Trending formats- Dolly Parton challenge

News

View this post on Instagram

There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ On May 25th, George Floyd was pinned down by the neck by a Minneapolis police officer and died. He laid there, fighting for his life, struggling to breathe, and other officers just stood there and watched. The officer has now been charged with murder.⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ George, I am praying for your family. ❤️ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Text “FLOYD” to 55156 and sign the petition. ⁣⁣⁣ #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Just Priyanka Chopra Posts

Along with the extensive activities, Chopra shares static text posts with a subtle hue & short captions, usually aimed at inspiring people, voicing her philosophies & beliefs.

View this post on Instagram

You got this! 👏🏽

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

She also re-shares words of praises shared by her fans, time and again.

To sum it up

With the actor’s consistent efforts to engage in meaningful conversations, leveraging trending formats & dynamic posts, and attempting to keep her followers aware at all times, it is not hard to guess that why is Chopra one of the most followed personalities on social media. Long & short format captions, documentation of major events on social media, the actor seems to have adopted varied engagement tactics to develop her personal brand.

There is a lot one can learn from the Priyanka Chopra Jonas social media strategy & apply to building their own brand.


Comments

Aishwarrya Chakraverty
Aishwarrya Chakraverty
A storyteller and a narrator by heart, vocalist by genes and a thesaurus-bee. Also, an explorer, traveler, and trekker, Aishwarrya has myriads of interests with love for music and movies. Writing is not just a hobby but her first love with a Facebook page on perspectives, channelizing the passion. Got her research paper published with IGI Global US on music. A maverick by nature and a feminist by choice, to challenge stereotypes.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Celebrity Brands: Soha Ali Khan

Virat Kohli Celebrity Brands

Ayushmann Khurrana social media

Flipkart social media strategy

Mumbai Police Instagram

Johnson's Baby India

Dunzo Social Media Strategy

Miniso India Social Media Strategy