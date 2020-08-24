Celebrity Brands: The Shilpa Shetty social media strategy – from a diva to fitness guru

This segment of celebrity brands explores Shilpa Shetty Kundra social media strategy, attempting to decode how the diva balances between various themes, topics, and agendas.

A mother, a homemaker, an author, a fitness influencer, Shilpa Shetty Kundra seems to be ageless with passing time. Her advocacy on mindfulness, healthy mind body, has made her synonymous with health and fitness. With millions of followers, Shilpa Shetty social media strategy too is on-point in tandem with her philosophy.

Shilpa has been vocal about Fitness, feminism, animal rights, and yoga with the launch of her DVD in the past. She recently turned vegetarian in-line with her causes. Shetty has also been a part of campaigns such as the fit India movement, amongst others.

As she turned down endorsements for aerated drinks & pan masala in the past, she also rejected an endorsement offer for a brand for Ayurvedic slimming pills making her quintessential to authenticity. She was quoted saying- “I can’t sell something that I don’t believe in. These can be tempting since they promise instant results, but nothing beats the sense of pride of being committed to your routine and eating right.”

But what works for her as an influencer that resonates with the audiences & brands, alike? We take a look at Shilpa Shetty social media strategy.

Shilpa Shetty social media strategy – Overview

Fitness, Motivation, Discipline, Lifestyle, Aspiration, Youth, Fashionista, Cooking, Healthy food, ‘Swasth Raho Mast Raho’, are some of the common themes observed on the actor’s Instagram page & other social media channels.

Other prominent hashtags as per Talkwalker data include #TheShilpaShetty, animals, India, and health.

Shilpa Shetty social media strategy- Most used Hashtags

The actor leverages social media to spread the message of fitness & lifestyle catapulted with her experience & belief. Shetty started her YouTube channel back in 2017 to bring the ‘art of wellness program’ with free recipes, yoga asanas & simple health routines.

After launching her Yoga DVD in 2015, and publishing various books on health & wellness, the actor garnered significant reach on her YouTube channel. Aiming to put India on the global map for Yoga, she soon launched her app before International Yoga day. 

Shetty’s timely moves in the digital field & efforts to carve her social presence have made her one of the relevant influencers in current times. Be it her ability to transform content pieces into series that is allotted to specific days of the week or be it her entrepreneurial bent of mind as she had invested & supported Mamaearth, a startup in the past, the actor’s social media strategy seems to be organized.

With the popularity of TikTok, the actor was also one of the most followed celebrities on the channel where she was quoted as saying, “To spread an understanding about nutrition, I started talking about it on social media, be it on Instagram or TikTok, in my subtle way.”

She commenced the year with the motto of #GetFit2020, & an attitude of gratitude. 

With coronavirus gripping the world, the celebrity influencer started advocating messages of empathy, precaution & care with guidelines from WHO and other governing bodies. She even expressed gratitude for helpers & urged people to understand the value of the smallest of things, starting a #20DayGratitude series to spread positivity. 

View this post on Instagram

Some places are quieter and some are akin to a chaotic land. Was looking out of my balcony , and wondered whether it’s a good or not-so-good day , the Sun diligently does its duties and retreats, only to return the next day and do what it does best… bring the promise of a new and better day. Every sunset reminds us that no matter how bad, this too shall pass, and this is one of those #ThingsThatMakeMeSmile. Thank you for tagging me, @taruntahiliani, and starting this little wave of positivity❤️🧿 I tag @farahkhankunder, @shamitashetty_official, & @jacquelinef143 to share moments/memories that make you smile even in these trying times. So grateful to just have the time to admire these beautiful sunsets. . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day7 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #lovesunsets #home #nofilter

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Another noteworthy trend on the actor’s pages is collaborations with fitness enthusiasts & food influencers to bring alive her content.

View this post on Instagram

The #SSApp brings you a 5-day workout session for FREE, head to my Stories to join in! We know the importance of staying fit and active during this lockdown period. All our experts have come together only for you, to give you a 5-day LIVE workout session ranging from yoga and Pilates to functional training among others. There’s also a special meditation and breathing session just for you on day 3, to help you stay calm and relaxed in these stressful times. So, I look forward to seeing each one of you join us, as we sweat it out on the @shilpashettyapp! 9am sharp tomorrow – don’t be late!💪🏼 ~ @thevinodchanna @sairajyoga @radhikasbalancedbody @dhiraj.bediskar . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #IndiaFightsCorona #COVID19 #stayhome #stayfit #staysafe ~ Posted @withregram • @shilpashettyapp 30-Minute! Keh diya na, bas keh diya! For the first time ever, our Experts are coming live on the Shilpa Shetty App #SSApp & the Facebook Page (@ShilpaShettyApp) from 9th April – 13th April, 9.00 AM-9.30 AM. These sessions will help you keep fit and healthy during the #lockdown period. Go like our Facebook Page & if you still haven’t downloaded the Shilpa Shetty App #SSApp. Do it right away. Link in the Story. #GetFit2020 #health #wellness #nutrition #yoga #fitness #pilates #SSApp #ShilpaShettyKundra

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

She often stays abreast with ongoing news & attempts to perpetually keep her audience aware.

The influencer’s page also comprises appreciation post for her husband, family, sister & kids apart from her brand associations & participation in the causes, capturing the candid side of the personality.

View this post on Instagram

#AppreciationPost Same pose… just another day ❤️🧿❤️ There’s so much that we see changing every day. Professionally… personally… physically… emotionally…! But, even amid all these changes, we still crave for that one set of constant people in our lives who stand by us, encourage us, cheer the loudest, and make us feel special in times when we don’t value ourselves. Just want to say that I’m really grateful for my ‘OG constants’… @sunandashetty10 & @shamitashetty_official ❤️❤️ for being who you have been to me😍🤗🌈🧿 Love you both!❤️❤️ . . . . . #gratitude #blessed #family #famjam #throwback #tbt #throwbackthursday #love #unconditional

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Social media footprint & analysis

Instagram: 17.5 million

Twitter: 6 million

Facebook: 6.37 million

YouTube subscribers: 2.12 million

According to Talkwalker, Shilpa Shetty seems to have a global appeal with maximum followers from the U.S, followed by the U.K, and even Pakistan, Russia & China, apart from people in India on Twitter account.

Shilpa Shetty Twitter demographics countries (last 6 months): Talkwalker Data
Twitter demographics places (last 6 months): Talkwalker Data

The age group of 25-34 engages most on the actor’s Twitter account. Further, data points towards 56.8% of the Twitter audience as males.

Shilpa Shetty social media strategy: Twitter demographics age (last 6 months): Talkwalker DataTwitter demographics age (last 6 months): Talkwalker Data
Twitter demographics age (last 6 months): Talkwalker Data

Shilpa Shetty social media strategy: Twitter demographics gender: Talkwalker Data
Twitter demographics gender: Talkwalker Data

The audience activity & content appreciation are maximum in the May-June 2020 with disproportionate Likes/Retweet ratio for the actor.

Twitter Audience Content Appreciation: Talkwalker Data
Twitter Audience Content Appreciation: Talkwalker Data

Twitter Audience Activity: Talkwalker Data
Twitter Audience Activity: Talkwalker Data

The data is, however, in tandem with the influencer’s increase in activity in the same period when we observe a spike in the followers for the actor.

Shilpa Shetty Twitter Owner Activity: Talkwalker data
Twitter Owner Activity: Talkwalker data

Shilpa Shetty Twitter overall follower growth in last 6 months
Twitter overall follower growth in the last 6 months

The actor is most active on Instagram that aligns well with her exuberant persona and posts on Twitter & Facebook are often leveraged to amplify her presence on the channel. The post captions are mostly long in Shetty’s social pages, with motivational words or ending in a question to engage the audience. Again, more than 70% of the actor’s posts are dynamic in nature, which garners significant views from the audience.

The actor even launched her Instagram filter in-line with the ongoing trends & started leveraging ‘Reels’.

View this post on Instagram

It’s HERE!!!💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 The new ‘SSK Yoga’ filter is here and I’m thrilled to share it with all of you😍🧿 Every chance & every opportunity that we get to invest our time & energies into our well-being, should be grabbed; and when it can be done in a fun way, then it’s enjoyed even better! So, please head over to my profile @theshilpashetty and try out this filter today! I’m starting with the Naukasana… 3 sets for 30 secs (you can do 20 secs each). Let’s see which asana you grab today! Share a video performing the asana you get and don’t forget to tag @simplesoulfulapp & me on your post/stories😍 Let’s make Yoga a way of life in any way possible 🧘🏻‍♀️🧘🏻‍♂️ Kyunki, Yoga se hi hoga😅🙏🌈 . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #NewFilter #InstagramFilter #Yoga #YogaSeHiHoga #yogisofinstagram #LetsDoThis #WorkoutAtHome #GetFit2020 #wellbeing #wellness

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Candid, humor & moments

The fitness enthusiast brings forth her funny side on her social media along with capturing humane moments & love for her family.

View this post on Instagram

"How do I keep my child occupied?!" is the million dollar question playing on every parent's mind right now🤯. This 'unplanned' break has to be endured, since it can’t be cured. We try planning a few hours of interesting activities in a day for our kids, but what do you do when you hear, "Mommy, I'm bored!!" and you DON'T want to give them the iPad!🤦🏽‍♀ Take it from me, tearing your hair out isn't going to help as much as you'd think it would🤯😖 You have to put on your thinking caps, aiming to make the most of this time together. So, you invent, innovate, and come up with something as it’s a DO OR "DYE" situation.. that'll keep them busy and you happy😅. Today's bonding session with Viaan happened with some tie-&-dye activity at home ❤🧿, with a special appearance by Simba!🐈 (Who nearly got her tail dyed😂🤣) By the way, the t-shirts we're wearing were also made during one of our previous sessions. How are you keeping up with your kids' daily activities? Let me know and do share ideas with me. This was great fun. A must try. Things required: • A pair of gloves • White t-shirt • Permanent safe colour (dye) Method: 1. Twist and tie the t-shirts with rubber band at a 3-inch distance 2. Pour the colour, keep it in the sun for 12/20 hrs, and open🎉 #EveryDayIsSonDay #staysafe #stayhome #creativity #mommyandson #SwasthRahoMastRaho

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Birth of her second child

Brand associations

Shetty endorses brands from varied sectors – skincare, Sanitizers, Food & Beverages & more. As per media reports, she has a net worth of $20 million & continues to remain relevant & relatable with her brand choices such as Mamaearth, Mompresso, Housie, Yakult, Trusaniz, etc.

Mamaearth

View this post on Instagram

What you see is what you get with me, no masks… but the only time I wear one indoors is when I need to give my skin some love and nutrition. So, I tried the Vitamin C mask before going to bed and this is my ‘Mama skincare secret’ to waking up with a healthy glow! ☀️ @mamaearth.in’s Vitamin C night range nourishes my skin & leaves a vibrant glow on my face, waking me up with a refreshing radiance that gives me the perfect start to my day😍 Make Vitamin C a part of your skincare routine too, giving your skin the pampering it needs❤️ . . . #mamaearth #VitaminC #sleepmask #facewash #skincare #natural #naturalingredients #metime #mamatime #IWokeUpLikeThis #GottaCMyGlow

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Sigma for India

Also read: Celebrity Brands: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, acing social media the Desi Girl way

Participation in social causes

In the past & even during the ongoing pandemic, tha actor participated in causes like feminism, ‘Swachh Bharat’, appreciating frontline workers during COVID-19, awareness on misinformation during the pandemic & supporting #VocalForLocal in recent times.

She often leverages Instagram Live to directly communicate with the audiences.

View this post on Instagram

केवल एक दिन स्त्रीयों को समर्पित करना, सूरज को दिया दिखाने के समान होगा… क्यूँकि एक स्त्री अपना सब कुछ अपने अपनो को समर्पित कर देती है। फिर भी आज के इस दिन को एक मौक़ा समझते हुए मैं आपको और मेरे जीवन में सभी स्त्रीयों को कहना चाहती हूँ, “धन्यवाद”। Happy Women's Day🌹 #whyjustaday #girlpower #respect #celebrate #IWD #HappyWomensDay2020

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

#SafeHandChallenge

War against Virus with My BMC

We Doctors Campaign

#VocalForLocal

View this post on Instagram

Indian handlooms sarees are such a treasure to own! The artistry involved, their uniqueness, and the efforts invested make each piece so incredibly special. Our culture & heritage are so richly woven into them that owning & wearing one makes you feel extremely special. Sharing a glimpse of one of my all-time favourite sarees with you. It looks & feels so regal & elegant, but is light as a feather & so easy to handle. On National Handloom Day today, I salute all the weavers who make hand woven garments look so effortless. I am #VocalForHandmade, are you? ❤️ @narendramodi, @smritiiraniofficial, @ministryoftextilesgoi . . . . . #NationalHandloomDay #VocalForLocal #handlooms #IndianHandlooms #MadeInIndia

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Shilpa Shetty App & Wellness business

Apart from launching her Yoga DVD, co-owning wellness chained Iosis, and publishing books on the subject, Shetty launched her app in 2019 in a step-by-step manner. The actor is popular for her tactical collaboration for the business venture such as associating with Paytm, bringing SS App on Android TV, & present content with star chefs such as Sanjeev Kapoor & Pooja Dhingra.

Named as ‘Simple Soulful App’, the platform has its own social media strategy with content buckets such Myths on Yoga & health,& more apart from Yoga Asanas amongst others. Promoting the app is an integral part of the Shilpa Shetty Social Media Strategy.

View this post on Instagram

My dream to reach out to as many people as I can, and help them make a healthy lifestyle modification has reached a new height… I couldn’t be happier! You can now explore 60+ yoga, fitness and meditation programs on a BIG screen, because the #SSApp (@simplesoulfulapp) is now available on Android TV for our international users. This is at no extra cost & hassle-free login, all you have to do is go to: Go to ‘My Account’ on the App > ‘Login on TV⁣’. Head to my stories to download the app. Tag a friend and tell them to get started now!🧘🏻‍♀️ . . . . .⁣ #WorkoutAtHome ⁣#SwasthRahoMastRaho #SSApp #simplesoulful #fitness #yoga #nutrition #hasslefree #androidtv

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Content Strategy & series

Shetty follows an organized approach for her influencer strategy. #SundayBinge & family, #MondayMotivation, Tuesdays for Shilpa Ka Mantra, & fun content #TastyThursdays, Fridays for brand promos & Saturdays for glam is the common pattern observed.

#SundayBinge

She brings her ‘foodie’ side through this series where every Sunday, the actor takes a cheat meal to relish her favorite delicacies.

View this post on Instagram

Every day seems like a Sunday, but I only binge on the REAL Sunday. This one is special❤️ Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days and celebration calls for cake. But since all shops were closed, @rajkundra9 decided to make a Vanilla Meringue cake. The sponge was made by me and Viaan ate a slice of the cake before the meringue came on, hence it looks incomplete.🤦🏽‍♀️ But the whole process made the celebration completely worthwhile. Happy Sunday Binge, #instafam ❤️🌈 Heartfelt Gratitude to @rajkundra9 for being the most caring, loveable,and the bestest husband and father in the world ❤️ . . . . . . #SundayBinge #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day4 #family #love #husband #desserts #stayhome #staysafe #SwasthRahoMastRaho

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

#MondayMotivations

This series brings forth motivational posts to drive away Monday blues.

#ShilpakaMantra on Tuesdays

Shetty shares her mantra for leading a successful life through this series. The posts have a quote with a subtle peach background & the hashtag.

#TastyThursdays

Every Thursday, the actor shares a tasty recipe across her social media pages, App, & YouTube channel.

#FunFridays

Leveraging Topicals

Another noteworthy trend is the actor leveraging trending topics with relatable content.

Lohri

Yoga Day

View this post on Instagram

Yoga is a way to find freedom in life and bring peace in our world. This #InternationalDayOfYoga, let’s spread positivity and happiness in our communities, by making a new start with practising yoga. In keeping with the theme this year: ‘Yoga from Home, Yoga with Family’, let’s pledge to make Yoga a way of life for ourselves and our loved ones. Also, participate in the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging competition by the @ministryofayush. . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #WorkoutAtHome #YogaAtHome #YogaSeHiHoga #WorldYogaDay #MyLifeMyYoga #Repost @ministryofayush with @make_repost ・・・ Learn and practice yoga to discover a journey to inner self. Stay home and practice yoga with your family and participate in #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging contest. Send in your entries now! @theshilpashetty #mygovindia #pibindia

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

Support for fraternity

Shilpa often supports people from the film fraternity showcasing her love for Hindi cinema & her roots of popularity.

Fashionista’s love for Sari

Being one of the fittest people from Bollywood, the actor adorns all types of dresses but her love for Sari reverberates quite many times through her social media pages.

Words on the social media facade

With some of the negative sentiments brewing during the pandemic, the actor emphasized the practicality & the true nature of social media, urging people not to let the medium play with their minds and instead strive towards making it a positive ecosystem.

View this post on Instagram

There’s so much on social media that is shared purely as a façade to cover the lives we lead. The hardships, the struggles, the low days, the heartbreaks, insecurities, and so much more is easily concealed behind a mask of filters… one that we’ve been wearing since time immemorial. Always remember, like we don’t put our difficulties on display on social media, neither do other people. Nobody’s life is perfect. Most are dealing with their own issues.. So, don’t let social media trick you into believing all that you see, and don’t allow it to play with your mind & emotions. Life isn’t a bed of roses for any of us, but we’re all in this together. Let’s try & make this medium a positive one with constructive criticism and care, to make us a healthier community, less negative & more positive ‘grams’ on this ‘gram’… Stay strong, my instafam, let’s make a happy & healthy community, and reassure ourselves with that… This too shall pass ❤️🤗🌈 Swasth Raho, Mast Raho! . . . . . #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #mentalhealth #happiness #mask #facade

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

To Sum it up

Authenticity, organized & trending content formats tilted towards more video content is what shines through the Shilpa Shetty social media strategy. Apart from leveraging the medium to promote her wellness ventures, the actor presents a near-to systematic content plan with fun & relevance for each day, resonating with her passion for fitness & health.

With the return of the actor into the Hindi Cinema with Nikamma & Hungama 2 this year, the social media presence will probably only help boost her celebrity value.


