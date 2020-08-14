Celebrity Brands: Soha Ali Khan – finding her voice through social media?

Celebrity Brands: Soha Ali Khan

This segment of Celebrity brands takes you through the social media strategy of Soha Ali Khan, now a mom influencer, for lessons on building your brand & to help ace your influencer marketing game.

Actress, Author, Mom, Wife, Soha Ali Khan is an Indian Bollywood star, who marked her entry into films with ‘Dil Maange More’ in 2004. Daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi & Sharmila Tagore, Khan is known for her voice acting & as a writer. She says, “Everybody can be a writer. What separates a writer from a non-writer is laziness!”. Grounded, elegant & humane, the brand Soha Ali Khan brings forth an aura of regality & substance through her social media presence, too.

In this segment of Celebrity brands, we attempt to dissect the social media strategy of the (Pataudi Princess), now a mom influencer & see if we can gather some lessons on building our social media brand & influencer marketing techniques, in the process.

Brand Soha Ali Khan: Social Media Overview

Khan’s claim to fame has been at her book launch, ‘Perils of being moderately famous’ in 2017 & her role as a mom influencer.

Home, Fashion, Elegance. Love for reading, Motherhood, Profundity. Husband, Voice acting, are some of the common themes that can be observed throughout her social media presence on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

Touted to be a voracious reader, Khan seems to leverage social media to bring forth all the facets of her persona in regal style. Be it the innumerable brand associations, to supporting causes, or giving us a sneak-peek to her inner with her toddler, Inaaya & husband, Kunal Khemu, this mommy influencer can give a run for the money to any of the top influencers in India.

She began the year 2020 with ‘Bondi Beach’ image posts from Australia & ‘finding her voice’ on Storytel.in with #CoupleGoals. This was followed by sharing nostalgic video posts for her marriage anniversary.

A prominent feature on Khan’s social media pages is the consistent posts as an influencer that resonates with her personality.

The actor is most interactive on Instagram, owing to the visual & candid nature of the platform. As the lockdown commenced, Khan shared a day-by-day journal of the #socialdistancing period at home. Each post showcased her either attempting to inspire or urge people to be more responsible with hashtags such as #lockdown #socialdistancing and more. Other noteworthy hashtags as per Talkwalker data for the actor’s twitter account are #SaveWithStories, #couplegoals, #staysafe, #throwback, in tandem to the themes observed, as per the last 6 months.

Soha Ali Khan Twitter Hashtags
Most used hashtags on Twitter

Her love for reading & initiatives associated with keeping kids busy during these times, emerged as another prominent facet of her social media pages. Some of the most used hashtags on Instagram for the Pataudi princess include #LetsRead, #Lockdown & tagging @Khemster2 in the last 6 months.

Other than IG, Khan leverages Twitter to raise questions to issues/norms & Facebook for brand associations & collaborations.

Social Media Footprint & Analysis

Facebook: 64.8K Likes

Twitter: 2.1M Followers

Instagram: 2.5M Followers

As per the data by Talkwalker, Soha Ali Khan posts more pictures on Twitter than any format of the posts.  On the contrary, the actor has more than 50% of video posts on Instagram & Facebook as per our research.

Soha Ali Khan ~ Most Engaging Tweet type by Talkwalker
Most Engaging Tweet type : Talkwalker Data

Soha Ali Khan goes by @Sakpataudi name on social media pages. The audience demographics that engage the most for the actor’s twitter account range from the 25-34 age group (53.6%).

Twitter Demographics

Further, Talkwalker data suggests that about 53.2% of Khan’s twitter audience is females.

Gender distribution for the last 6 months on Twitter: Talkwalker data

The ratio of the tweet/retweet and replies are slightly disproportionate for the actor’s Twitter account. However, due to Khan’s consistent engagement efforts, especially during the peak lockdown days (March-April), we see a noticeable increase in audience activity.

Soha Ali Khan ~Twitter Owner Activity
Twitter Owner Activity: Talkwalker data

In a similar period, there is a considerable spike in the number of new followers & likes on the actor’s social media pages.

Soha Ali Khan Twitter Audience Activity
Twitter Audience Activity: Talkwalker Data

Twitter content appreciation: Talkwalker Data

Khan is also an alma mater of Oxford University. Her captions usually range from long & articulate ones to the one-liners, highlighting the matter in-hand. The words used by the actor point towards her possible love for vocabulary & how well-read she is. She often quotes famous personalities & authors to express herself.

Nostalgia, Friends & Family~ Differences make it better?

The actor shares a glimpse of her humble yet regal abode with her husband, Kunal Khemu. Along, with giving a sneak-peek of their world, the actor is often seen supporting Khemu’s initiatives, appreciating his poetry, & both coming together for causes & endorsements.

Recently, when Khemu wasn’t invited to a Live Session for top releases amongst other artists, Khan had agreed in an interview that Nepotism & Favoritism exist in the fraternity.

The social media presence of the actor encompasses nostalgia, family & friends through & through.

View this post on Instagram

Summertime in Sydney @khemster2

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Lockdown Diaries & Father-Daughter Duo

With people confined to their houses, the actor admitted to coming closer to her family. She even started a day-by-day update during the lockdown.

The mom influencer also shares endearing conversations between her toddler & Khemu in cute moments, leveraging social media pages especially Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

🤫

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Brand Collaborations

The Pataudi princess has an insane number of brand collaborations. From stationery brands to fashion, from FMCG brands to gadgets & wearables, from e-commerce sites to dating app, and from OTT brands to automobile, Khan has often been associated with varied brands across sectors.

What she appears to bring to the table is to seamlessly amalgamate her content (caption & video) with the brand message & ethos. Her recent collaboration point more towards, keeping homes better, beauty & hygiene, ‘me-time’ for moms & more.

VFS Global

Apple watches

Classmate Spellbee

Myntra

Happy Raksha Bandhan!!

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan virtually can be fun too! So here’s kick-starting a virtual chain of memories we have with our siblings, beginning with this special one that I have with Bhai. So join in the fun by sharing your favorite memories. Use #RakshaBandhanChallenge and tag your friends to join in too! I nominate NEHA Dhupia and Shikha Talsania to join the #RakshaBandhanChallenge #MyntraXHouseOfPataudiHappy Raksha Bandhan everyone!!

Posted by Soha Ali Khan Pataudi on Saturday, August 1, 2020

Organic India

#ORGANICINDIA #FABINDIA

Immunity doesn’t happen in a day – we need to build it every day in our lives! Holistic immunity is about strengthening our physical, mental and emotional immunity – what we eat, what we think, what we feel – all counts. Healthy Conscious Living ORGANIC INDIA motto is most relevant in these times.#ORGANICINDIA #FABINDIA #Immunity #StayHomeStaySafe #HealthyLiving #Organic #paidpromotion

Posted by Soha Ali Khan Pataudi on Saturday, May 2, 2020

Mom’s Magic

#SystemIndiaSalon

Hotstar

Nestle

View this post on Instagram

Hi Mums! As the schools are shut and children are home, we are getting more time to spend with our little ones. I am really enjoying spending quality time with my daughter, stimulating her imagination with storytelling, exploring new hobbies with her and of course, I’m also having a hard time keeping her entertained. In the light of that I have something to share. I came across a heartwarming video today that made my day! A film very rightly titled #BadhnaJaariHai by @nestleceregrow showcasing that “the world may have come to a standstill, but the growth of our little ones is uninterrupted”. This immediately uplifted my mood. Take a minute and think that the time, attention and love we’re being able to give to our children simply because we’re at home with them has gone a long way towards their growth. Don’t for a second discount the moments of learning your kids are getting simply watching and helping you manage the house, cook, clean and multi-task. The learning they are getting vicariously is something no school can teach. The film ends with a beautiful line and I quote “Apke bachon ko poshan apkiparvarish se bhi mil raha hai”. This sums it all. Give your kids all the “parvarish” you can because within the confines of your home #BadhnaJaariHai #PooraPoshanPooriTasalli #BowlOfAssurance #Nutrition #ChildNutrition #StayHome #kidsathome

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Lets droom

BHEEM UPI

Oleev

Cooking is fun!

Healthy eating never seemed so much fun! Attempting my daughter’s favourite spaghetti with none other than Oleev , which has the goodness of oil. We had so much fun…Thank you for nominating me Sameera Reddy and making me a part of this super cool challenge. We are off to enjoy our food now! Oh & NEHA Dhupia , why don’t you try this at home? Throwing the challenge over to you!#UnjunkwithOleev #TheOleevChallenge #OleevActive

Posted by Soha Ali Khan Pataudi on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Herbal Essence

Peesafe

Squareyards

View this post on Instagram

Home is where memories are created, love and warmth reside, and the feeling of belonging is prime amongst all the emotions. Building a home in Mumbai not only helped us create a happy place but it also proved to be an anchor for weaving our lives and our future together. Meri Wali Home Story by @square_yards gave us a chance to take a trip down this memory lane. Join us in the journey of revisiting the memories related to building your dreams one at a time. Share your version of #MeriWaliHomeStory and stand a chance to win the contest. For more details about the prize, rules and eligibility criteria visit www.squareyards.com What is it that helped you turn your house into your home? #SohaAliKhan #KunalKhemu #SquareYards @khemster2

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

BumbleIndia

View this post on Instagram

The seven-year itch is a real thing, I am told – that slump long-term couples face around the seven-year mark when you may start to feel restless or dissatisfied. You may or may not buy into it but I think it’s good advice not to take your relationship for granted. And in our case @khemster2 deserves all the credit. In 2020, between work, chores and engaging our rather energetic toddler, we haven’t really had enough quality time to spend with each other. But Kunal has always been quite the romantic, and seven years of living together has only made him more determined to make us the best we can be. He keeps sending me these bizarre pick-up lines through the day. And the timing is so off! I randomly get a text when I’m trying to teach Inaaya the continents or when I’m on a video call with my mom. Now that I think of it, he does it on purpose! And of course, I laugh out loud – he’s always made me laugh, even during the most grim of times. For us, it’s the butterflies that found a way, all over again. But enough about us. I’d love to know more about you guys! What’s that special thing that’s managed to keep the spark alive for you and your partner? Fill in this blank for me. In 2020, ___ found a way 💛 #LoveWillFindAWay @bumble_india #BumblePartner

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Influencer Initiatives~Supporting causes

Much like her many brand associations, Khan has supported varied initiatives & social work in the past. With the lockdown, came some glaring issues that the actor quickly stepped on, to be proactive towards.

Be it supporting causes associated with stereotypes such as #IAmWithYellow for menstruation, or the issues of domestic violence, be it supporting stray animals, or associating with brands with solutions towards parenting woes when confined to homes, Soha Ali Khan’s spectrum of influencer outreach initiatives extend through relevant ongoing problems.

The actor also urges people to be more humane and maintain social distancing at such times. Raising a voice for the frontline workers during the lockdown, she posted on staying home & safe & adhering to the rules laid down by the government.

Domestic Violence Initiative

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @angadbedi @konkona and @shikhatalsania for nominating me to help amplify the voices of countless victims of domestic violence. I am Fatima’s voice today and the voices of the many victims of domestic abuse which are going unheard as they are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. #LockDownMeinLockUp Rising number of cases have put tremendous pressure on the resources of SNEHA, an NGO that has been fighting domestic violence since 20 years. They need to raise funds to raise resources to tackle domestic violence. You can choose to lend your voice by clicking on @snehamumbai_official , pick a name on their page, post your image with the name you've picked, and donate via the link in the bio. I nominate @khemster2 @rannvijaysingha and @gulpanag to lend their voices and help out too #LockDownMeinLockUp #domesticviolence #Sneha #NGO #domesticviolenceawareness

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Initiative for migrant workers

#ImWithYellow on Gender stereotypes by Prega News

Speaking on gender stereotypes & believing that there is nothing a girl can’t do, Khan supported  a positive message through #ImWithYellow campaign.

Maruti Suzuki ~Mission green million

Its time for action on Period hygiene & awareness

On-ground activities with Whisper India

#StayAtHome

#DonateForFeeding ~Initiative for Stray Animals

View this post on Instagram

The times are uncertain, scary and unfortunate for human beings around the world. If we are still trying to understand the effects and reasons of a lock-down, can you imagine the fear and terror the stray animals, who are living on these harsh streets are facing everyday? They have only distress and confusion at why their regular meals aren't being provided, when even remaining scraps aren't available, why when they call for help, no one comes forward to rescue them. At World For All we are trying our very very best to maintain a sense of normalcy for the animals in our area, be it feeding or treating their wounds/injuries. Starting today, World For All pledges to cook fresh food and feed 300+ dogs and cats in Andheri East, Jogeshwari East and Juhu areas DAILY. For this we require YOUR help in the easiest and safest way possible – Donations made monetarily (cash/online/cheque) are welcome and appreciated. Where people are being told to stay indoors for their safety, our team is out there, ensuring a meal for the strays of Mumbai. Our staff is working overtime, risking their lives to continue providing a basic right to these animals under a nation-wide lock-down. TO DONATE https://bit.ly/3baYoN3 PAYTM – 9820403978 CHEQUE: "World For All Animal Care and Adoptions" Courier address: World For All, Takshila 15A/21, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E), Mumbai-400093 Thank you Co Exist.

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Educational & fun activities with Kiddopia

Miko Coach

Also read: Celebrity Brands: Virat Kohli – Captain of social media presence?

Finding her voice through podcasts & storytelling

Sakpataudi is also popular for voice acting. With lockdown, one of the top issues that she participated in was storytelling focused on children, at a time when parents are ‘struggling to keep their kids occupied’ & other topics.

From podcasts in association with Juggernaut to #CoupleGoals with Storytel.in to Quarancharity, leveraging mommy networks, Khan extended her support in alignment with her passion for reading.  A noteworthy point is yet again the initiatives seamlessly amalgamated with the influencer’s interest to reach out to the audiences.

Hubhopper

Storytel- #CoupleGoals

Storytelling with Harper Collins

Quarancharity @Mommy Network

Leveraging topicals & news

To stay relevant, the actor posts on many topicals from serious to endearing posts, along with speaking up on news & disasters for support.

Worldsdownsyndrome day

Valentine’s day

WorldsOceansDay

Father’s Day

View this post on Instagram

Every little girl sees a hero in her father. But my father wasn’t just my hero – he was yours too. Soft spoken, witty and collected, he commanded respect, never demanded it. Fathers don’t realise how much their kids absorb just by watching them And as I watch Kunal with Inaaya now, I see what they mean to each other. He’s her best friend, her secret keeper, her tickle monster, her partner in rhyme and in crime. He exposes her to things I’m too fearful to, he makes her laugh in a way I forget to. He is forever her hero. So today as I remember my father and celebrate my daughter’s father and all the other fathers out there, I want you to remember that you are your children’s heroes so let’s give them the heroes they deserve. Celebrating the stories of dad heroes with 90 years of @fisherprice this #FathersDay! #KeepPlaying @khemster2

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Mother’s day

Raksha Bandhan

Australia bushfire

Kerala Aircraft accident

View this post on Instagram

My deepest condolences. #airindiacrash #kozhikode

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Fashion, Glam & Elegance with ‘House of Pataudi’

Sakpataudi has always shared how her brother has been by her side especially in days of childhood. As adults, she leaves no stones unturned to collaborate and support Saif Ali Khan. From bringing fashion & elegance with ethnic wear brand by Saif Ali Khan, co-owned by Myntra at House of Pataudi to campaigns depicting the brother-sister bond, the social media pages of the actress covers all these facets.

To sum it up

The Social media strategy of Soha Ali Khan revolves around a 360-degrees approach with a balance of personal & candid posts to staying relevant with causes & initiatives resonating with the star.

Strength, Share of Voice, Strongwoman & a mom are the core themes that reverberate through the actor’s social media pages. While Khan utilizes twitter for a more formal purpose raising queries to pertinent issues, she leverages Instagram through the power of words, visuals, and video.

With the actor in the news to make a return in acting and ‘Khoya Khoya Chand’ already released on OTT, let’s keep an eye on how the Pataudi princess further leverages social media & further aces the influencer game with each passing day!

What are your thoughts on her social media strategy? Do leave us a comment below!


