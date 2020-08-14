Celebrity Brands: Soha Ali Khan – finding her voice through social media?
This segment of Celebrity brands takes you through the social media strategy of Soha Ali Khan, now a mom influencer, for lessons on building your brand & to help ace your influencer marketing game.
Actress, Author, Mom, Wife, Soha Ali Khan is an Indian Bollywood star, who marked her entry into films with ‘Dil Maange More’ in 2004. Daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi & Sharmila Tagore, Khan is known for her voice acting & as a writer. She says, “Everybody can be a writer. What separates a writer from a non-writer is laziness!”. Grounded, elegant & humane, the brand Soha Ali Khan brings forth an aura of regality & substance through her social media presence, too.
In this segment of Celebrity brands, we attempt to dissect the social media strategy of the (Pataudi Princess), now a mom influencer & see if we can gather some lessons on building our social media brand & influencer marketing techniques, in the process.
Brand Soha Ali Khan: Social Media Overview
Khan’s claim to fame has been at her book launch, ‘Perils of being moderately famous’ in 2017 & her role as a mom influencer.
Home, Fashion, Elegance. Love for reading, Motherhood, Profundity. Husband, Voice acting, are some of the common themes that can be observed throughout her social media presence on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.
Touted to be a voracious reader, Khan seems to leverage social media to bring forth all the facets of her persona in regal style. Be it the innumerable brand associations, to supporting causes, or giving us a sneak-peek to her inner with her toddler, Inaaya & husband, Kunal Khemu, this mommy influencer can give a run for the money to any of the top influencers in India.
She began the year 2020 with ‘Bondi Beach’ image posts from Australia & ‘finding her voice’ on Storytel.in with #CoupleGoals. This was followed by sharing nostalgic video posts for her marriage anniversary.
A prominent feature on Khan’s social media pages is the consistent posts as an influencer that resonates with her personality.
The actor is most interactive on Instagram, owing to the visual & candid nature of the platform. As the lockdown commenced, Khan shared a day-by-day journal of the #socialdistancing period at home. Each post showcased her either attempting to inspire or urge people to be more responsible with hashtags such as #lockdown #socialdistancing and more. Other noteworthy hashtags as per Talkwalker data for the actor’s twitter account are #SaveWithStories, #couplegoals, #staysafe, #throwback, in tandem to the themes observed, as per the last 6 months.
Her love for reading & initiatives associated with keeping kids busy during these times, emerged as another prominent facet of her social media pages. Some of the most used hashtags on Instagram for the Pataudi princess include #LetsRead, #Lockdown & tagging @Khemster2 in the last 6 months.
Other than IG, Khan leverages Twitter to raise questions to issues/norms & Facebook for brand associations & collaborations.
Social Media Footprint & Analysis
Facebook: 64.8K Likes
Twitter: 2.1M Followers
Instagram: 2.5M Followers
As per the data by Talkwalker, Soha Ali Khan posts more pictures on Twitter than any format of the posts. On the contrary, the actor has more than 50% of video posts on Instagram & Facebook as per our research.
Soha Ali Khan goes by @Sakpataudi name on social media pages. The audience demographics that engage the most for the actor’s twitter account range from the 25-34 age group (53.6%).
Further, Talkwalker data suggests that about 53.2% of Khan’s twitter audience is females.
The ratio of the tweet/retweet and replies are slightly disproportionate for the actor’s Twitter account. However, due to Khan’s consistent engagement efforts, especially during the peak lockdown days (March-April), we see a noticeable increase in audience activity.
In a similar period, there is a considerable spike in the number of new followers & likes on the actor’s social media pages.
Khan is also an alma mater of Oxford University. Her captions usually range from long & articulate ones to the one-liners, highlighting the matter in-hand. The words used by the actor point towards her possible love for vocabulary & how well-read she is. She often quotes famous personalities & authors to express herself.
Nostalgia, Friends & Family~ Differences make it better?
The actor shares a glimpse of her humble yet regal abode with her husband, Kunal Khemu. Along, with giving a sneak-peek of their world, the actor is often seen supporting Khemu’s initiatives, appreciating his poetry, & both coming together for causes & endorsements.
Recently, when Khemu wasn’t invited to a Live Session for top releases amongst other artists, Khan had agreed in an interview that Nepotism & Favoritism exist in the fraternity.
The social media presence of the actor encompasses nostalgia, family & friends through & through.
Lockdown Diaries & Father-Daughter Duo
With people confined to their houses, the actor admitted to coming closer to her family. She even started a day-by-day update during the lockdown.
The mom influencer also shares endearing conversations between her toddler & Khemu in cute moments, leveraging social media pages especially Instagram.
Brand Collaborations
The Pataudi princess has an insane number of brand collaborations. From stationery brands to fashion, from FMCG brands to gadgets & wearables, from e-commerce sites to dating app, and from OTT brands to automobile, Khan has often been associated with varied brands across sectors.
What she appears to bring to the table is to seamlessly amalgamate her content (caption & video) with the brand message & ethos. Her recent collaboration point more towards, keeping homes better, beauty & hygiene, ‘me-time’ for moms & more.
VFS Global
Apple watches
Classmate Spellbee
Myntra
Organic India
Mom’s Magic
#SystemIndiaSalon
Hotstar
Nestle
Lets droom
BHEEM UPI
Oleev
Herbal Essence
Peesafe
Squareyards
BumbleIndia
Influencer Initiatives~Supporting causes
Much like her many brand associations, Khan has supported varied initiatives & social work in the past. With the lockdown, came some glaring issues that the actor quickly stepped on, to be proactive towards.
Be it supporting causes associated with stereotypes such as #IAmWithYellow for menstruation, or the issues of domestic violence, be it supporting stray animals, or associating with brands with solutions towards parenting woes when confined to homes, Soha Ali Khan’s spectrum of influencer outreach initiatives extend through relevant ongoing problems.
The actor also urges people to be more humane and maintain social distancing at such times. Raising a voice for the frontline workers during the lockdown, she posted on staying home & safe & adhering to the rules laid down by the government.
Domestic Violence Initiative
Initiative for migrant workers
#ImWithYellow on Gender stereotypes by Prega News
Speaking on gender stereotypes & believing that there is nothing a girl can’t do, Khan supported a positive message through #ImWithYellow campaign.
Maruti Suzuki ~Mission green million
Its time for action on Period hygiene & awareness
On-ground activities with Whisper India
#StayAtHome
#DonateForFeeding ~Initiative for Stray Animals
Educational & fun activities with Kiddopia
Miko Coach
Finding her voice through podcasts & storytelling
Sakpataudi is also popular for voice acting. With lockdown, one of the top issues that she participated in was storytelling focused on children, at a time when parents are ‘struggling to keep their kids occupied’ & other topics.
From podcasts in association with Juggernaut to #CoupleGoals with Storytel.in to Quarancharity, leveraging mommy networks, Khan extended her support in alignment with her passion for reading. A noteworthy point is yet again the initiatives seamlessly amalgamated with the influencer’s interest to reach out to the audiences.
Hubhopper
Storytel- #CoupleGoals
Storytelling with Harper Collins
Quarancharity @Mommy Network
Leveraging topicals & news
To stay relevant, the actor posts on many topicals from serious to endearing posts, along with speaking up on news & disasters for support.
Worldsdownsyndrome day
Valentine’s day
WorldsOceansDay
Father’s Day
Mother’s day
Raksha Bandhan
Australia bushfire
Kerala Aircraft accident
Fashion, Glam & Elegance with ‘House of Pataudi’
Sakpataudi has always shared how her brother has been by her side especially in days of childhood. As adults, she leaves no stones unturned to collaborate and support Saif Ali Khan. From bringing fashion & elegance with ethnic wear brand by Saif Ali Khan, co-owned by Myntra at House of Pataudi to campaigns depicting the brother-sister bond, the social media pages of the actress covers all these facets.
To sum it up
The Social media strategy of Soha Ali Khan revolves around a 360-degrees approach with a balance of personal & candid posts to staying relevant with causes & initiatives resonating with the star.
Strength, Share of Voice, Strongwoman & a mom are the core themes that reverberate through the actor’s social media pages. While Khan utilizes twitter for a more formal purpose raising queries to pertinent issues, she leverages Instagram through the power of words, visuals, and video.
With the actor in the news to make a return in acting and ‘Khoya Khoya Chand’ already released on OTT, let’s keep an eye on how the Pataudi princess further leverages social media & further aces the influencer game with each passing day!
What are your thoughts on her social media strategy? Do leave us a comment below!