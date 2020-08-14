Celebrity Brands: Soha Ali Khan – finding her voice through social media?

This segment of Celebrity brands takes you through the social media strategy of Soha Ali Khan, now a mom influencer, for lessons on building your brand & to help ace your influencer marketing game.

Actress, Author, Mom, Wife, Soha Ali Khan is an Indian Bollywood star, who marked her entry into films with ‘Dil Maange More’ in 2004. Daughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi & Sharmila Tagore, Khan is known for her voice acting & as a writer. She says, “Everybody can be a writer. What separates a writer from a non-writer is laziness!”. Grounded, elegant & humane, the brand Soha Ali Khan brings forth an aura of regality & substance through her social media presence, too.

In this segment of Celebrity brands, we attempt to dissect the social media strategy of the (Pataudi Princess), now a mom influencer & see if we can gather some lessons on building our social media brand & influencer marketing techniques, in the process.

Brand Soha Ali Khan: Social Media Overview

Khan’s claim to fame has been at her book launch, ‘Perils of being moderately famous’ in 2017 & her role as a mom influencer.

Home, Fashion, Elegance. Love for reading, Motherhood, Profundity. Husband, Voice acting, are some of the common themes that can be observed throughout her social media presence on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

Touted to be a voracious reader, Khan seems to leverage social media to bring forth all the facets of her persona in regal style. Be it the innumerable brand associations, to supporting causes, or giving us a sneak-peek to her inner with her toddler, Inaaya & husband, Kunal Khemu, this mommy influencer can give a run for the money to any of the top influencers in India.

She began the year 2020 with ‘Bondi Beach’ image posts from Australia & ‘finding her voice’ on Storytel.in with #CoupleGoals. This was followed by sharing nostalgic video posts for her marriage anniversary.

A prominent feature on Khan’s social media pages is the consistent posts as an influencer that resonates with her personality.

The actor is most interactive on Instagram, owing to the visual & candid nature of the platform. As the lockdown commenced, Khan shared a day-by-day journal of the #socialdistancing period at home. Each post showcased her either attempting to inspire or urge people to be more responsible with hashtags such as #lockdown #socialdistancing and more. Other noteworthy hashtags as per Talkwalker data for the actor’s twitter account are #SaveWithStories, #couplegoals, #staysafe, #throwback, in tandem to the themes observed, as per the last 6 months.

Most used hashtags on Twitter

Her love for reading & initiatives associated with keeping kids busy during these times, emerged as another prominent facet of her social media pages. Some of the most used hashtags on Instagram for the Pataudi princess include #LetsRead, #Lockdown & tagging @Khemster2 in the last 6 months.

Other than IG, Khan leverages Twitter to raise questions to issues/norms & Facebook for brand associations & collaborations.

Social Media Footprint & Analysis

Facebook: 64.8K Likes

Twitter: 2.1M Followers

Instagram: 2.5M Followers

As per the data by Talkwalker, Soha Ali Khan posts more pictures on Twitter than any format of the posts. On the contrary, the actor has more than 50% of video posts on Instagram & Facebook as per our research.

Most Engaging Tweet type : Talkwalker Data

Soha Ali Khan goes by @Sakpataudi name on social media pages. The audience demographics that engage the most for the actor’s twitter account range from the 25-34 age group (53.6%).

Twitter Demographics

Further, Talkwalker data suggests that about 53.2% of Khan’s twitter audience is females.

Gender distribution for the last 6 months on Twitter: Talkwalker data

The ratio of the tweet/retweet and replies are slightly disproportionate for the actor’s Twitter account. However, due to Khan’s consistent engagement efforts, especially during the peak lockdown days (March-April), we see a noticeable increase in audience activity.

Twitter Owner Activity: Talkwalker data

In a similar period, there is a considerable spike in the number of new followers & likes on the actor’s social media pages.

Twitter Audience Activity: Talkwalker Data

Twitter content appreciation: Talkwalker Data

Khan is also an alma mater of Oxford University. Her captions usually range from long & articulate ones to the one-liners, highlighting the matter in-hand. The words used by the actor point towards her possible love for vocabulary & how well-read she is. She often quotes famous personalities & authors to express herself.

To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die – Thomas Campbell pic.twitter.com/EypRDqAqQq — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) April 30, 2020

Nostalgia, Friends & Family~ Differences make it better?

The actor shares a glimpse of her humble yet regal abode with her husband, Kunal Khemu. Along, with giving a sneak-peek of their world, the actor is often seen supporting Khemu’s initiatives, appreciating his poetry, & both coming together for causes & endorsements.

Recently, when Khemu wasn’t invited to a Live Session for top releases amongst other artists, Khan had agreed in an interview that Nepotism & Favoritism exist in the fraternity.

The social media presence of the actor encompasses nostalgia, family & friends through & through.

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai 🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

We know each other sometimes even better than we know ourselves. From sharing our laughter to sharing our tears your presence reminds me that I am never alone. Major missing #ShotsOfFriendship with my mains❤@NinnaU @NehaDhupia @konkonas pic.twitter.com/ItOoAKwFQW — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) May 5, 2020

Lockdown Diaries & Father-Daughter Duo

With people confined to their houses, the actor admitted to coming closer to her family. She even started a day-by-day update during the lockdown.

The mom influencer also shares endearing conversations between her toddler & Khemu in cute moments, leveraging social media pages especially Instagram.

Brand Collaborations

The Pataudi princess has an insane number of brand collaborations. From stationery brands to fashion, from FMCG brands to gadgets & wearables, from e-commerce sites to dating app, and from OTT brands to automobile, Khan has often been associated with varied brands across sectors.

What she appears to bring to the table is to seamlessly amalgamate her content (caption & video) with the brand message & ethos. Her recent collaboration point more towards, keeping homes better, beauty & hygiene, ‘me-time’ for moms & more.

VFS Global

A big thank you to @vfsglobal for the amazing Visa At Your Doorstep experience, which made the whole process so easy- peasy! Much appreciated 🙏🏼 — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) January 28, 2020

Apple watches I didn’t think I’d have the time to work out this morning but sometimes even 30 minutes of yoga gets the job done ✅ and then it’s off to work #fitnessonthego #applewatchseries5 pic.twitter.com/Ni7OZIDilK — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) February 15, 2020 Classmate Spellbee Get ready to spell well with @ClassmateSpBee season 12 !!! Tune in today!! pic.twitter.com/pkljPewBQ6 — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) March 14, 2020

Myntra Happy Raksha Bandhan!! Celebrating Raksha Bandhan virtually can be fun too! So here’s kick-starting a virtual chain of memories we have with our siblings, beginning with this special one that I have with Bhai. So join in the fun by sharing your favorite memories. Use #RakshaBandhanChallenge and tag your friends to join in too! I nominate NEHA Dhupia and Shikha Talsania to join the #RakshaBandhanChallenge #MyntraXHouseOfPataudiHappy Raksha Bandhan everyone!! Posted by Soha Ali Khan Pataudi on Saturday, August 1, 2020 Organic India #ORGANICINDIA #FABINDIA Immunity doesn’t happen in a day – we need to build it every day in our lives! Holistic immunity is about strengthening our physical, mental and emotional immunity – what we eat, what we think, what we feel – all counts. Healthy Conscious Living ORGANIC INDIA motto is most relevant in these times.#ORGANICINDIA #FABINDIA #Immunity #StayHomeStaySafe #HealthyLiving #Organic #paidpromotion Posted by Soha Ali Khan Pataudi on Saturday, May 2, 2020

Hotstar

Nestle

Lets droom

BHEEM UPI

Digital payments are a safe way for all of us to avoid cash exchanges and adhere to our responsibility of maintaining social distance. So stay safe India and #PaySafeIndia! #UPIChalega @upichalega @NPCI_NPCI pic.twitter.com/Eo6Afi4S5G — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) April 11, 2020

Oleev

Cooking is fun! Healthy eating never seemed so much fun! Attempting my daughter’s favourite spaghetti with none other than Oleev , which has the goodness of oil. We had so much fun…Thank you for nominating me Sameera Reddy and making me a part of this super cool challenge. We are off to enjoy our food now! Oh & NEHA Dhupia , why don’t you try this at home? Throwing the challenge over to you!#UnjunkwithOleev #TheOleevChallenge #OleevActive Posted by Soha Ali Khan Pataudi on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Herbal Essence

Peesafe

Squareyards

BumbleIndia

Influencer Initiatives~Supporting causes

Much like her many brand associations, Khan has supported varied initiatives & social work in the past. With the lockdown, came some glaring issues that the actor quickly stepped on, to be proactive towards.

Be it supporting causes associated with stereotypes such as #IAmWithYellow for menstruation, or the issues of domestic violence, be it supporting stray animals, or associating with brands with solutions towards parenting woes when confined to homes, Soha Ali Khan’s spectrum of influencer outreach initiatives extend through relevant ongoing problems.

The actor also urges people to be more humane and maintain social distancing at such times. Raising a voice for the frontline workers during the lockdown, she posted on staying home & safe & adhering to the rules laid down by the government.

Domestic Violence Initiative

Initiative for migrant workers

Covid 19 has struck Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum in Mumbai. The only way to stop it spreading is if people stay home. Please support us to provide rations to 50,000 migrant workers without income and food during the lockdown. Click on the link to donatehttps://t.co/rJdjRiVEJg — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) May 2, 2020

#ImWithYellow on Gender stereotypes by Prega News

Speaking on gender stereotypes & believing that there is nothing a girl can’t do, Khan supported a positive message through #ImWithYellow campaign.

Maruti Suzuki ~Mission green million

Actress @sakpataudi adds glory to #MarutiSuzukiStudio with her poise, right here at #AutoExpo2020. Find her talk about the environment, 'Royal' upbringing, her unique take on travelling and even her book. https://t.co/PGg8JGQoyF #MarutiSuzukiAE20 #MarutiSuzukiStudio pic.twitter.com/cqO1qldbX8 — Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) February 10, 2020

Its time for action on Period hygiene & awareness

PERIOD. There are 355mn menstruating women & girls in India.

Accessibility. Availability. Affordability are the 3As that continue to disrupt the lives of many. Periods don’t stop for pandemics. #ItsTimeForAction @stc_india #PeriodsInPandemics #MHDay2020 pic.twitter.com/rrllBWeRd6 — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) May 28, 2020

On-ground activities with Whisper India

Thank you #whisperindia for donating sanitary pads to ensure that thousands of girls in Chitrakoot can manage their periods safely using proper hygiene. Thank you @ApkiJigyasa for being on the ground there and helping us ensure the pads get to the right hands. pic.twitter.com/AGBbty2GvV — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) June 12, 2020

#StayAtHome

#DonateForFeeding ~Initiative for Stray Animals

Educational & fun activities with Kiddopia

Miko Coach

Finding her voice through podcasts & storytelling

Sakpataudi is also popular for voice acting. With lockdown, one of the top issues that she participated in was storytelling focused on children, at a time when parents are ‘struggling to keep their kids occupied’ & other topics.

From podcasts in association with Juggernaut to #CoupleGoals with Storytel.in to Quarancharity, leveraging mommy networks, Khan extended her support in alignment with her passion for reading. A noteworthy point is yet again the initiatives seamlessly amalgamated with the influencer’s interest to reach out to the audiences.

Hubhopper

This is a stressful time for all of us and, amongst other things, we are struggling with ways to keep our children occupied! Try playing story time with Soha Ali Khan for them do you can also get some downtime. @Hubhopper @juggernautbooks https://t.co/P2fxxDV2lQ pic.twitter.com/0Z41HrVojM — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) March 21, 2020

Storytel- #CoupleGoals

Love is in the air! Happy Valentine's Day everybody! Listen to this beautiful love story #couplegoals in my voice. It is available only on @Storytel_In .Hope you enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/m9UXlD6wG3 — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) February 14, 2020

Storytelling with Harper Collins

.@sakpataudi & @kerrybajaj come together at @titlewavesMUM to release #SleepBabySleep, the perfect guide for a bedtime routine from 8pm to 8am. pic.twitter.com/rytHuZLkEs — HarperCollins India (@HarperCollinsIN) February 11, 2020

Quarancharity @Mommy Network

Please join me with your little ones on Monday for a story telling session which is also a chance to contribute towards alleviating the conditions of many during these challenging times https://t.co/qcTmSd93cY @MommyNetwork pic.twitter.com/lWcCVmsthz — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) April 16, 2020

Leveraging topicals & news

To stay relevant, the actor posts on many topicals from serious to endearing posts, along with speaking up on news & disasters for support.

Worldsdownsyndrome day

Valentine’s day

WorldsOceansDay

Father’s Day

Mother’s day

Raksha Bandhan

Australia bushfire

Kerala Aircraft accident

Fashion, Glam & Elegance with ‘House of Pataudi’

Sakpataudi has always shared how her brother has been by her side especially in days of childhood. As adults, she leaves no stones unturned to collaborate and support Saif Ali Khan. From bringing fashion & elegance with ethnic wear brand by Saif Ali Khan, co-owned by Myntra at House of Pataudi to campaigns depicting the brother-sister bond, the social media pages of the actress covers all these facets.

To sum it up

The Social media strategy of Soha Ali Khan revolves around a 360-degrees approach with a balance of personal & candid posts to staying relevant with causes & initiatives resonating with the star.

Strength, Share of Voice, Strongwoman & a mom are the core themes that reverberate through the actor’s social media pages. While Khan utilizes twitter for a more formal purpose raising queries to pertinent issues, she leverages Instagram through the power of words, visuals, and video.

With the actor in the news to make a return in acting and ‘Khoya Khoya Chand’ already released on OTT, let’s keep an eye on how the Pataudi princess further leverages social media & further aces the influencer game with each passing day!

