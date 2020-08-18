Ethinos Digital Marketing strengthens leadership in Bangalore & Mumbai offices

While Prasoon Jyotishi will manage growth in the Southern market, Shipra Tandon will head key strategic digital projects for Ethinos.

End-to-end digital and performance marketing agency, Ethinos Digital Marketing (Ethinos) has announced two important senior company appointments, reinforcing their leadership structure. The additions to the Ethinos management team include Prasoon Jyotishi who has joined in the position of Business Head and Shipra Tandon who is the new Head of Strategic Initiatives at Ethinos.

Prasoon will be responsible for the overall management and growth of the Bangalore and Southern market. He will be based out of Bangalore himself and report into Brijesh Munyal (Joint Managing Director) in Mumbai.

Shipra Tandon will report into Benedict Hayes (Executive Director & Joint MD) in Mumbai. She will be in charge of key strategic initiatives and large projects across the company catering to all the markets in India, bringing to the table her special knowledge in delivering high-performance digital projects for some of the leading brands in India and abroad.

With 14+ years of experience in the digital and media industry, Prasoon has previously performed in senior roles at Performics Resultrix and GroupM, and also been with Blazar Media, Maxus and iProspect, prior to joining Ethinos. His areas of expertise are performance marketing, paid media, programmatic and, has worked across sectors like BFSI, retail, FMCG, travel and more.

Shipra’s past roles include those at Schbang, iProspect, and Convonix. Her areas of expertise comprise SEO and Owned Media, Digital Strategy, Content Marketing, Web Presence Optimisation, Mobile and App Store Optimisation, UI/UX, Digital Analytics and Web Consultancy.

Benedict Hayes, Executive Director & Joint MD, Ethinos Digital Marketing said, “Ethinos as an agency has continued to grow through these challenging times and difficult market conditions. While we are grateful for the same, we also realize that we are at a pivotal juncture of our business and are optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead. I am excited to have Prasoon and Shipra come on board to lead key initiatives for us. They bring enormous experience across strategy, media and planning, which will help drive the next wave of growth for Ethinos.”

“Majority of the brands across sectors like BFSI, FMCG and retail, today are looking at meaningful ways of connecting with customers digitally and going offline-to-online in a bid to stay relevant. I am excited to help our clients achieve this goal and keep delivering value to their business while leading and expanding the company’s business in the South region,” said Prasoon Jyotishi, Business Head, Ethinos Digital Marketing, commenting on his position.

Speaking about her latest innings, Shipra Tandon, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Ethinos Digital Marketing said, “I am really thrilled to join the team, especially in times when digital is rapidly cementing its place as the leading choice for most brands. With some exciting and challenging projects and lots of learnings, I am really looking forward to this new journey!”

