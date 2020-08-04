Facebook Introduces Official Music Videos in India

Facebook has partnered with T-Series Music, Zee Music Company and Yash Raj Films to launch Official Music Videos In India.

Facebook has announced the introducing of official music videos on the platform with an intent to allow people to view their favourite music videos and come together through music. Users will now be able to discover, enjoy and interact with top-charting tracks of the day as well as browse through old catalogues of various music genres.

The music video experience has been launched in India, Thailand and the US. T-Series Music, Zee Music Company and Yash Raj Films are the labels that have been onboarded for the same.

The new feature will help Facebook create new social experiences for users, who will be able to discover new artists and tracks through social sharing, clicking through to a song (from a Music Sticker or Music Video) shared to a friend’s story or post in News Feed.

Also Read: Key Takeaways from Facebook Q2 2020 Results

“Over the past year, we have been working with partners in the Indian music industry to build the foundation of a music video experience for our consumers, and are thrilled to launch official music videos on the platform,” said Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

Facebook wants to make it easier for users to connect with and learn more about an artist and their creative ambitions, watch the story behind their music as well as connect through real-time interactions on Facebook’s Live.

Users will be able to find and discover music videos on the platform in three places. These include Facebook Watch, News Feed and through Search. In the case of Facebook Watch, users will get to explore music videos by genre, artists or mood, as well as theme-based playlists like Top Bollywood and Top Artists. This is currently available on iOS and Android mobile devices and will be available on desktop soon.

Comments