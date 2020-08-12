Forest Essentials awards digital mandate to ET Medialabs

ET Medialabs has created two internal teams for dedicated focus on SEO and performance marketing for the Forest Essentials mandate.

Luxury Ayurveda skincare brand Forest Essentials has awarded its digital mandate to ET Medialabs with performance marketing on Facebook, Google, Bing and other online platforms. As a result of this collaboration, awareness about and sales of Forest Essentials’ products is expected to grow.

In addition to performance marketing, ET Medialabs will pursue off-page and on-page SEO for its new client. ET Medialabs has created two teams to meet its mandate. One group will manage SEO, while the second will be responsible for performance marketing and affiliate management.

Speaking about the partnership, Amitek Sinha, COO, ET Medialabs said “We expect to meet and exceed the mandate entrusted to us by Forest Essentials. ET Medialabs has deep insights about how to create brand awareness online. We also understand how to optimise spends on online marketing channels. Insights gleaned by us help create larger funnels at all levels. One of our biggest strengths is making luxury brands more robust. In the past, we have consistently added value to luxury brands and will undoubtedly do so for our newest client”.

“We are looking forward to our strategic tie-up with ET Medialabs for our Digital mandate. As luxurious Ayurvedic brand, we are particular about how the brand is represented and we believe that with their experience and expertise in digital marketing, ET Medialabs will be a suitable partner. We hope for a fruitful collaboration ahead,” added Tara Antony, Senior Manager, Digital Marketing, Forest Essentials.

