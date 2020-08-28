FoxyMoron appoints Prachi Bali as National Head – Client Partnerships

FoxyMoron has promoted Prachi Bali as National Head, Client Partnerships. In this role, Prachi will be handling the agency’s key client partnerships across Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

She while also be continuing to retain her role as the agency’s Business Head, North. Prachi will report to Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj, Co-founders Zoo Media, and FoxyMoron, in this new role

Speaking on the appointment, Pratik Gupta, said, “Prachi has been one of the most integral parts of our agency journey over the last 7 years. She has some of the best client relationships owing to the fact that she invests in solving their business problems and internally successfully builds great teams. We want to harness her ambition of sustainably working with some of the biggest global brands and ensuring that they continue to work with us for a long period of time. I am personally excited about this role for Prachi and I believe she will take the organization to greater heights.”

Adding to the same, Suveer Bajaj said “FoxyMoron has been growing at a rapid pace since we started back in 2008. We are keen on not just signing clients but being their business partners in the truest sense there is, that is being as invested in the growth of their business as much as they are. Prachi, over the last 4 years as Business Head, North, has done just that. She’s proved her mettle with strong client relationships and a deep understanding of business and we are excited to use her experience and endurance across the board.”

Prachi joined FoxyMoron, Mumbai as an Account Manager in 2013, where she rose through the ranks to the position of Account Director. She worked across the Beauty, Edu-Tech, Alco-Bev, FMCG & Lifestyle categories over her tenure.

In 2016 she took on the role of Business Head, North, and moved to Gurgaon becoming the agency’s youngest Business Head. Over the past 4 years, Prachi has grown the business by 6 times in the northern market and has built a partnership with the clients in the region.

Her experience spreads across categories such as FMCG, Electronics, BFSI, Manufacturing, and Entertainment. Prior to FoxyMoron, she co-founded a social entrepreneurial venture called Project Chirag.

