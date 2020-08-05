As monsoon comes knocking, Goodknight releases digital film for Fabric Roll-On

The new Goodknight digital film takes viewers through the various corners of a house that kids usually play in, focussing on the relevance of Fabric Roll-On in indoor settings.

Given the health concerns during the current pandemic phase, parents want their children to be indoors all the time. Without much left to do, children have started to explore every corner of the house as their new playground. However, disease-causing mosquitoes could enter homes and stay hidden in the corners posing a threat to kids as they explore the corners of their homes. Ensuring children and their playful moments are protected indoors, Goodknight has unveiled a new digital film featuring Goodknight Fabric Roll-On, as an easy to use personal mosquito repellent.

Conceptualized by Digitas India, the film begins with a mother applying 4 dots of Goodknight Fabric Roll-On on her child’s clothing, creating an impenetrable ring of protection and the child is off to a swooshing day while staying at home.

Commenting on the film, Mark Mcdonald, Executive Vice President and Head of Creative, Digitas India, said, “The film is a fun and engaging look at how kids have adapted to the new reality of being confined indoors. Rather than treat it as a deterrent, most have converted their homes into mini playgrounds. From corners and curtains to tables and chairs, everything is now a source of fun and play.”

“Through this film, we want to bring out how Goodknight Fabric Roll-On will ensure protection even from hidden disease-causing mosquitoes while young ones are indoors and ensure uninterrupted playtime for children of all ages,” added Sunil Kataria, CEO – India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL).

