Gozoop bags digital mandate for Storia foods

As part of the digital duties, Gozoop will help strengthen the brand’s presence across social media and other digital platforms.

Gozoop has won the Digital mandate for Storia, a food and beverage company. As part of the digital duties, Gozoop will help strengthen the brand’s presence across social media and other digital platforms.

Storia lays great emphasis on making products that are healthy and natural. There are absolutely no artificial colors or artificial flavors added. Instead, all their products are made in a way to keep them as close to their natural state as possible, while also ensuring that there is minimum loss of nutrients in the process.

Gozoop’s key responsibilities will be to focus on social media management, development of creative assets, and search engine. The long term association aims to integrate the digital presence across platforms, build content seamlessly across all platforms, and also build an influencer community for the brand.

Speaking on the partnership, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop said, “The passion, clarity of thought and the values that we see in Vishal and his team at Storia resonate with the work culture & core values of Gozoop. This is a very important ingredient to be able to do magical work together. As their trusted partner, we are looking to accelerate the journey of Storia with digital-first storytelling and build it as one of the most loved brands not just in India but globally.”

Commenting on the association, Vishal Shah, Founder, and Managing Director, Storia Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd added, “Gozoop’s experience of digital landscape, understanding of consumer’s digital behavior and insight-driven approach for creative communication, will help us augment our visibility, strengthen the reach and boost our marketing efforts to achieve optimal results. We look forward to a long and rich partnership.”

Comments