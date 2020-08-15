Independence Day 2020 Campaigns redefining freedom

With a new point of view brought to us by the pandemic, Independence Day 2020 campaigns come in with the current outlook.

2020 has given a new meaning to the words ‘Independence’ & ‘Freedom’. With the new experience the world gained, we also get a new perspective on independence and communications around the theme with campaigns resorting to animation, music, and remotely shot videos.

In the usual years, most brands dedicate the day to showing gratitude for the security forces of the country and building a sense of patriotism, but in this unusual year, we observe brands explore novel subjects.

Most of us didn’t like our daily lives and didn’t want to lead a normal life, but now everybody wants to go back to normal, and can’t wait for that to happen.

Capturing this scenario and attempting to imbibe a sense of gratitude, MTV India launched ‘Freedom Matters’, and refreshes the saying ‘be careful what you wish for’ and consider what we take for granted.

Aegon Life Insurance & Brandmovers created an animated advert to depict how people are finding freedom in their own ways and communicate a new product solution designed for the current times.

Mountain Dew releases a musical campaign in association with Saregama, with a revision to the iconic song ‘Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka’ written by Sahir Ludhianvi from the movie Naya Daur, with alterations and new additions written by Swanand Kirkire, music composed by Ram Sampath, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh.

The growing consumption of non-renewable resources that goes hand in hand with development and industrialization is not only speeding the pace that will not match with its replacement, it is also significantly contributing to the climate emergency we are currently facing.

Luminous in collaboration with Sachin Tendulkar urges us to #BeEnergyIndependent with their new campaign. Sachin Tendulkar says, “A small step today towards becoming an energy independent nation by adopting sustainable energy sources like solar will tomorrow become a leap towards a greener future”.

Along with the climate emergency, the insufficiency of water is another issue. More than 600 million people face water shortage, three-quarter households do not have a drinking water facility, and over 7 people die each day as a result of diseases caused by the ingestion of filthy water.

With the campaign #HarBoondSeBadlegaIndia, Airowater initiates a campaign raising awareness about the people’s dependence and directs us to the freshwater scarcity, with visuals from places that face shortages and do not have the liberty of getting water by turning the knob of a tap.

More campaigns head in with a distinct takes this Independence Day.

Freedom Matters – MTV India

#AazadiMubaarak – Friends Diaper

#TensionSeAzaadi – Aegon Life Insurance

Desh Ke Liye 2 minute – Maggi

Real Independence – Kent RO

#BeEnergyIndependent – Luminous

Atmanirbharta – Tata Motors

#HarBoondSeBadlegaIndia – Airowater

Voltas #KeepingIndiaCool

ixigo India Meri Jaan







Tata Tea Premium #DeshKaKulhad

B Natural Fruit Beverages – Song of Hope – Hum Honge Kamyaab Har Ek Din

Oyo Rooms – Road Trippin with RnM & Oyo

Bajaj Allianz Life – #IndiaSolveKarteJaa

Titan Company – Let’s Get India Ticking!

