BuzzOne Influencer Marketing appoints Kaizad Patel as Business Head – West

Based out of Mumbai, Kaizad Patel will be responsible for BuzzOne Influencer Marketing’s growth in the Western market.

BuzzOne Influencer Marketing has announced the appointment of Kaizad Patel as its Business Head for West India. Patel comes with more than a decade of experience in the digital advertising space. Kaizad started his career with the IT industry, where he spent eight years.

He later moved to the digital advertising space, starting his stint with Ozone Media Solutions, SVG Media and later worked with digital publication Sportskeeda and TheNewsMinute.

Sanjay Vasudeva, CEO & Founder, BuzzOne Influencer Marketing said, “We are very excited to have Kaizad on board. Kaizad comes with stellar experience and his rich understanding of the digital advertising industry will be a huge asset to BuzzOne and its clients. Kaizad will lead the company’s growth in the Western market and we look forward to having him as part of the team.”

Kaizad Patel, said, “I am very pleased to be a part of BuzzOne. BuzzOne is one of the leading Influencer Marketing firms in India with an impressive client roster and portfolio of work. In this digital era, Influencer Marketing has become an integral part of every brand’s marketing mix. More and more brands are looking to promote their products and services online and influencer marketing has now become a must-have for most brands.”

BuzzOne has been on an expansion drive in the last two years. The company opened its offices in the Philippines in 2018 and Malaysia last year They have made several senior-level appointments including Sharbani Ghosh as Business Head, South India.

