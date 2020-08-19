Leo Burnett India brings Sujay Rachh onboard as Executive Director

Leo Burnett India has announced the appointment of Sujay Rachh as Executive Director. Rachh will provide leadership to multiple business groups in the Mumbai office.

Sujay Rachh will report to Dheeraj Sinha, Managing Director & Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia.

Speaking on the appointment Dheeraj Sinha, Managing Director & Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia said “We are very excited to welcome Sujay onboard albeit ‘virtually’. In the current scenario, the need to build a strong leadership team is even more crucial and essential. With his depth of experience, especially his last stint where Sujay worked with start-ups, he will add valuable perspective and energy to the momentum we have at Leo Burnett India. Sujay’s appointment enhances our leadership team and will help us continue to grow our capacity to partner with our clients.”

He further adds that “This is an important juncture for the agency and we are fortunate to find the right talent to help us build a strong team. We continue to invest in the best talent, irrespective of the environment, in our commitment to bring success and glory to our clients.”

Adding further, Rajdeepak Das, Managing Director & Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia said “Sujay has a very diverse and interesting professional background and his experience will definitely add a new perspective for both our teams and our clients. I look forward to working together and welcome him to the Leo Burnett family.”

Sujay Rachh, Executive Director, Leo Burnett further adds “Leo Burnett’s commitment and reputation on delivering new-age thinking and creativity sets it apart and I am very excited to be a part of this dynamic team. I am looking forward to working closely with Dheeraj and Raj in driving this energy alongside our partners who have entrusted us with their businesses, strengthening the core capabilities, adding more perspective, contributing to Leo Burnett’s growth and in turn learning new things myself. Essentially ensuring it is all onwards and upwards for the stakeholders.”

Sujay has spent several years at Lowe Lintas and has helped grow multiple brands, while also setting up global operations. His last assignment was with the Times Group, where he worked with the leadership, heading the Brand Strategy team and worked within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, helping new age start-ups go to market with compelling marketing propositions.

