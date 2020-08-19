Liqvd Asia Bags GMR Hyderabad International Airport’s social media account

Following a multiagency pitch, Liqvd Asia has bagged the mandate. The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Social Media Management mandate will be handled out of Liqvd Asia’s Mumbai office.

Liqvd Asia will be responsible for a comprehensive media strategy that would focus on the building the brand of the GMR Hyderabad International Airport. The mandate includes 360-degree social media management, maintenance and upscaling of the various social media handles and profiles of the GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

Speaking on the occasion Arnab Mitra Managing Director, Liqvd Asia said “We pride ourselves on the ability to understand the environments that our clients operate in and using the expertise that we pride ourselves on are able to deliver cutting edge solutions to clients. These results oriented and outcome driven strategies has helped Liqvd become one of the most competitive agencies in this vertical in a very short span of time. We are confident that this very facet would help us drive an extremely effective and result oriented campaign for the GMR Hyderabad International Airport. We appreciate the faith that they have entrusted us with and will showcase our strengths and prowess through the campaigns that will commence shortly.”

The scope of the mandate covers raising the profile of the GMR Hyderabad International Airport through their various social media and online profiles. A comprehensive strategic approach was part of the pitch which saw the mandate being swung towards Liqvd Asia.

