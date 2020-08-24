Madison Digital was awarded the account in a multi-agency pitch that entrusts the agency to handle social media marketing for the TOEFL iBT brand.

Madison Digital announced that it has won the digital contract with ETS for the TOEFL iBT® brand, including the TOEFL iBT at home edition, the world’s English-language test for university study, work, and immigration. The agency was awarded the account in a multi-agency pitch that entrusts the organization to handle social media marketing for the TOEFL iBT brand.

“We look forward to working with Madison Digital to provide test-takers in India with important information about the many convenient ways to take TOEFL iBT tests,” said Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of ETS’s TOEFL program. “The agency will help us to expand opportunities for test-takers to ensure that they can continue their educational and professional journeys during these challenging times and beyond,” he added.

Also read: Media Care bags digital mandate for Beauty Essentials

Vishal Chinchankar, Chief Digital Officer, Madison Digital, said, “TOEFL iBT provides a distinct advantage for test takers to stand out in confidence to admission officers. We’re glad to work with ETS and the TOEFL iBT brand to help test takers unlock their full potential.”

Being a part of Madison World, Madison Digital’s clients include Marico, Asian Paints, Viacom 18, Godrej Properties, Pidilite, CEAT, Blue Star, McDonald’s®, and many others.

Comments