Messenger Rooms introduces personalization features

Messenger Personalization

Messenger Rooms has been enhanced with new personalization features to improve the experience with AR Effects, Filters, and more.

Personalization Features For Messenger Rooms

In addition to personalization features such as AR effects, immersive 360-degree backgrounds, and mood lighting filters, Messenger Rooms is starting to roll out a new way to personalize room and video chats on mobile.

The platform is also introducing the ability to customize the background with one’s own photos so users can now video chat from their favorite places. Users can also customize their background with a funny home video.

Messenger Personalization

Also Read: Facebook Messenger introduces new privacy settings

Create, Join and Manage Rooms within Messenger 

The platform is also rolling out a new way to create and discover Rooms within Messenger on mobile – users can now create, share, manage, and drop by a room from within the app. Within Messenger, users’ll be able to:

  • Discover Rooms: Rooms that users have been invited to will show up at the top of the Chats tab in the Inbox. 
  • Create Rooms: Ability to create a room is front and center in the Chats tab.
  • Edit Rooms: Users can create a room with a default, suggested or custom activity, set a future start date, and customize the audience selection.
  • Manage Rooms: View, join, and edit the rooms created. Users can also invite more people to a scheduled room and delete a room they don’t want to be active anymore.
  • Share Rooms: Send notifications to ensure invited friends don’t miss out.

Comments

Paawan Sunam
Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Facebook Horizon

Social media news august week 4 2020

YouTube creators

Facebook News countries

Tweets

LinkedIn conversations

Facebook Shops

Instagram ads