Mirum India to provide marketing cloud services to Simpliv

Along with onboarding and implementing the Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Mirum India will also train Simpliv’s team on how to manage it.

Mirum India will implement Salesforce Marketing Cloud services for Simpliv. The brand is a platform for learning and teaching online courses, which is aimed at helping learners on a range of subjects through video library programs by industry experts.

As per the mandate, Mirum India will be responsible for the onboarding and implementation of the Salesforce Marketing Cloud solution, for Simpliv. It will also be training the client’s team in regards to managing the Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

Also read: Leo Burnett India brings Sujay Rachh onboard as Executive Director

On winning the account, Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, said, “Mirum is a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner and has great experience in implementing marketing automation solutions in the EdTech space. We are excited to work with Simpliv and eager to collaborate with them on this project.”

Simpliv is a platform for learning and teaching online courses, which helps learners learn a range of subjects through video library programs taught by recognized industry experts. Mirum India is a digital agency with a pan-India footprint. It is a part of the WPP network.

Comments