Month grid creatives help brands depict moooooods

Entertainment and OTT brands leverage popular characters to put across moods as month grid creatives, mostly depicting 2020.

The pandemic has been a source of fatigue as well as endless content creation possibilities. The latest one in line is a month grid, something quite a few entertainment and OTT brands have leveraged with the help of popular characters related to their platforms. They have tried to use these characters to depict popular moods of the season and a feeling of being stuck that has become synonymous with the last few months. Most of these month grid creatives don’t list the months beyond September.

A common trend across these creatives is that as the months progress into the year, a feeling of despair creeps in and starts growing. The brands are trying to reflect the mood of the people in 2020, with COVID-19, lockdown and the uncertainties of the future taking control of everyone’s life and narrative. Here are some of the brands that participated in the trend.

Sony Pix India

Netflix India

SonyLIV

IIFA Awards

MTV Beats

AltBalaji

Nick India

Amazon Prime Video India

