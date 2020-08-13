In between memes and crisp captions, Netflix India has been sliding in some really long captions, we dig in to see intriguing blog-like patterns emerge.

Instagram is a visual-first medium. No surprise there. Then why do brands, creators and even users share long-form caption in Posts (or even Stories)? An easy answer would be to explore and experiment with the blogging capabilities of the platform. In the last few weeks, Netflix has put up quite a few long captions on certain specific occasions. While scrolling through some of the recent ones, we saw two prominent themes emerge — nostalgia about old content, introducing a new season of a series, discussion on something that is topical or deserves a longer conversation.

Nostalgia Content

When you remember something fondly, you tend to go overboard with words to explain your emotions. There are several memories associated with the movie you watched, the numbers amplifying with every time you re-watch it. This sentiment is something Netflix India has used in their content strategy on Instagram.

Recently, they posted long captions about Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, The LunchBox and Dil Chahta Hai. They are redirecting people to their content library, stressing on the variety they have on offer for subscribers, especially when it comes to familiar content.

Trivia: In a session with Social Samosa, JioSaavn’s Virginia Sharma had said that they are seeing a trend of listeners streaming the familiar music of the 90s as nostalgia content is something that helps them tackle the challenges of the lockdown.

New Chapter Alert

When you are eagerly waiting to watch a new season of your favourite show, you are bound to be excited. It involves conversations around the plot of the earlier seasons, recalling memories of what you felt when you watched it before and even watching it again in preparation for the next chapter.

Around the time Dark’s new season was made available on the platform, Netflix India promoted it using a long caption post, appreciating the beauty of the show.

Conversations that Matter

There are some conversations that need more space to unfold. Netflix India has used its social media presence on various occasions recently to discuss topics such as prejudices around food (with reference to Axone) and sexual & gender identities (with reference to The Matrix).

To celebrate Father’s Day and discuss the less talked about aspects of being a dad, Netflix has posted a long post. They had also done a long caption post to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput and his work.

Although it’s obvious that Netflix India is using social media to promote their offerings, as they should, they are also putting in efforts and experimenting with content to do more with what they have. Long captions seem to be a key tool in their corner.

Comments