Nykaa’s Beauty In Her Story celebrates powerful women in collaboration with Netflix

Nykaa will celebrate powerful stories of women with their campaign ‘Beauty In Her Story’, brought to life with Netflix’s upcoming films Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and series Masaba Masaba.

Building on its founding value of empowerment, Nykaa encourages every woman to celebrate her unique identity, and push beyond boundaries. In collaboration with Netflix, Nykaa will bring out the beauty in the stories of strong women who have unapologetically followed their dreams.

The campaign kick-started with the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix, Janhvi Kapoor, in a behind the scenes short video Ready For Takeoff with Janhvi, will share her journey of getting to know the war veteran and pilot Gunjan Saxena, whom she plays in the film.

Nykaa, will soon also launch an Instagram filter छूलें आसमान (Reach For The Sky). This filter will enable users to encourage and support equal opportunities across several professions by featuring their uniforms that users will be able to don to create inspiring content.

Anchit Nayar, Chief Marketing Officer, Nykaa said, “With Netflix, we are excited to celebrate inspiring stories of women who have followed their heart and pursued their passion. Every woman’s journey is unique and every part of it, encapsulated by the fearlessness, fun, as well as the flaws, is beautiful. We are very excited to see our brand ambassador Janhvi Kapoor showcase the grit and determination of Gunjan Saxena. Along with Netflix, we hope to inspire our viewers to follow their dreams and celebrate the beauty in their stories”

