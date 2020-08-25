Onsitego picks BBH to craft the brand idea and experience

Onsitego, after-sales services company for personal devices, small and large home appliances, announced that it has named BBH as its new strategic and creative partner.

Founded in 2010 by IIM-Bangalore alumnus Kunal Mahipal, Onsitego has grown to become a leading player in the after-sales services industry with more than 6 million customers. The company works with the biggest retailers, marketplaces and consumer finance companies in India. Onsitego also secured $19 million in a Series B funding round led by Zodius Growth Fund in February 2020.

BBH’s appointment comes as Onsitego embarks on its next phase of growth. BBH will be tasked with developing a strong brand idea and influence its culture. The agency will closely work with Onsitego’s marketing team to infuse the brand experience with fresh thinking, charting out an integrated communications strategy that will further fuel this growth and cement its position as the category leader.

Commenting on this, Kunal Mahipal, CEO of Onsitego said, “We are glad to give BBH the mandate for 360-degree creative services and are excited to work with a very talented team. The team has demonstrated a clear understanding of our business and appear equipped to meet our aspirations head-on with fresh insights and thinking for the brand.”

Arvind Krishnan, Managing Director, BBH India added, “Onsitego is an amazing business and a well-kept secret when it comes to consumers. We want to change that. We are excited about the prospect of building the brand with them and helping them with their next chapter of growth. The mandate is to help design the entire experience of the brand and use every touchpoint to generate momentum for the business.”



