OPPO launches new ad campaign with FC Barcelona

With a digital film, social media buzz and Q&A sessions, OPPO is leveraging the FC Barcelona connect to strengthen footprint in Europe.

OPPO debuted its latest ad spot aimed at brand-building in Europe, highlighting its work with FC Barcelona as the team seeks to be the final 8 among all European elites. The campaign punctuates the company’s continued market expansion, having added Germany, Portugal, Belgium, and Romania to its European portfolio as of the last month. This builds on an already successful five-year partnership with the squad.

The ad spot takes viewers into a young fan’s world as she dribbles her way to victory, casting off naysayers and self-doubt as she prepares to join a men’s match. Splicing action shots with those of Barҫa players, we come to see that we’re viewing the celebratory shoulder raise not from the stands, but by watching the action virtually through the Find X2.

The social series kicked off June with a Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram Story blitz cheering on the club with #CheerforBarҫa. Selected fan messages were displayed on Camp Nou’s LED signboards to encourage the players during the restart of the La Liga season played behind closed doors.

Mientras @FCBarcelona_es actualmente ha cerrado sus puertas al público, ¡puedes enviar una porra virtual para que se muestre dentro del estadio en la pantalla durante un partido! 🤩



¡Comenta abajo utilizando #CheerForBarça para enviar tu porra virtual! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1x0O8e9fT4 — OPPO México (@OPPOMexico) June 8, 2020

Fans can also watch Q&A sessions with the football squad’s defenders Gerard Piqué, Nélson Semedo, Clément Lenglet and forwards Luis Suarez and Martin Braithwaite — where the players shared their thoughts about the journey and answered questions collected by Barça and OPPO from fans.

In addition to the continuance of the FC Barcelona partnership, OPPO maintains its tennis partnerships with Roland-Garros and Wimbledon and added the Boston Marathon. Leveraging the association with these international sports partnerships drives OPPO’s global presence and resonance with local fans.

