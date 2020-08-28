PUMA India appoints Shreya Sachdev as Head of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives

PUMA has appointed Shreya Sachdev as the Head of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives. In addition to her current role of heading Strategic Initiatives, she will now be responsible for leading creative, brand marketing, and managing brand personalities.

Shreya Sachdev will continue to report to Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager PUMA India, and Southeast Asia and will be a part of the company’s leadership team.

Commenting on the appointment, Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager, PUMA India, and Southeast Asia said, “PUMA’s brand differentiation in the Indian market stems from our unconventional approach to marketing. We have always believed in telling the right stories, with the right content, and in the most compelling manner to build consumer connect. Shreya’s analytical skills coupled with her penchant for creativity will further help build local relevance for our marketing excellence in the years to come.”

Shreya joined PUMA in 2019 to lead Strategic Initiatives. Her rich and diverse experience saw her successfully lead numerous key projects. Prior to joining PUMA, Shreya worked as a consultant with McKinsey & Company. She holds an MBA in marketing from IIM Lucknow and an undergraduate degree in Literature from Lady Shri Ram College.

Talking about her new role, Shreya said, “Even before joining the team, I was enthralled by the success PUMA brand has had in the Indian market. For me, having an opportunity to connect the brand and consumers is very empowering. PUMA is known for creating unique and impactful brand campaigns with a focus on consumer engagement. I am looking forward to working with some of the best minds to further build our marketing excellence in India.”

Comments