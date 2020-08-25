As Rashi gets viral, brands jump in to leverage the heat

With Yashraj Mukhate’s version of a Saath Nibhana Saathiya scene getting viral as a lyrical meme, Rashi brand creatives crop up online.

When Yashraj Mukhate decided to meme-ify a scene from Star Plus’ old show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, little did he know that he was kicking off a storm that would lead to Rashi being featured in brand creatives! For the uninitiated, Saath Nibhana Saathiya is an old Star Plus show about a rich Indian patriarchal household. Some of the most well-known characters include Gopi, Rashi, Kokila, Ahem and Jigar.

It all started with this:

In the particular scene chosen by Mukhate to create a lyrical meme, Kokila can be seen shouting at Gopi and Rashi about a mishap in the kitchen. She is inquiring about it, asking them to tell her who kept the cooker on the stove after removing pulses from it.

“Rasode mein kaun tha?” became the question of the day on social media.

Answer: Rashi.

This is where brands jumped in to create their own narrative, leveraging the humour involved in the situation. In fact, Zomato’s tweet was All India Trinamool Congress to highlight one of their political promises.

Rasode mein ab Cooker khali nahi rahega !!@MamataOfficial ne June 2021 tak Bengal mein free ration ki ghoshna jo kar di hai 🤩 https://t.co/7WAi6ArDDR — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 24, 2020

