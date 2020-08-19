With recipes and focus on nutrition, the social media strategy of Slurrp Farm focusses on content that reassures and inspires parents.

As a brand that primarily talks to parents, Slurrp Farm has a lot on its plate to aesthetically arrange and experiment with. On the product front, they need to keep innovating and expanding the portfolio offerings to keep up with the demands of the market. Pancakes are their bestsellers. In fact, just last month they launched two new flavours — blueberry and vanilla.

Where does social media fit into the marketing strategy of a brand like Slurrp Farm? Turns out, a lot can happen over digital.

With the help of Shauravi Malik and Meghana Narayan, Co-founders, Slurrp Farm, we explore the importance of social media and digital for a food category brand aimed at the parent-kid duo.

Social Media & Digital Strategy

The brand runs a blog and a YouTube channel with recipes, craft ideas and parenting tips. On Instagram, they share attractive images of their products as well as recipes where they can be used as essential ingredients. They focus on nutrition and quick recipes that parents can create with less effort, especially when it comes to preparing a tiffin in the morning.

“People are turning to platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, be it for information, entertainment or know-hows. We are also turning to different channels and collaborating for content,” the co-founders tell us.

Further, they explain, “Showcasing recipes that can be churned out from the two new products via recipe blogs and YouTube handle has also been activated. Being in the business of food, our best way to showcase our products is through AV medium.”

An essential part of their strategy is creating a robust community of parents, especially mothers.

Facebook mom communities and partnering with platforms that parents frequent and trust has been key to the process, so has been creating their own database.

“In mid-2019 we started D2C (direct to consumer) our own website: Building our consumer database and creating the ability to communicate more actively with the end consumer,” they tell us.

Impact of COVID-19

For Slurrp Farm, the impact of COVID-19 was a double-edged sword. Being a food company, they were allowed to be operational from day one. However, the uncertainty and disruptions in regards to logistics were major hurdles they had to deal with.

“We have started thinking of how to manage second and third-order impacts like raw material, packaging and credit, and how to mitigate these,” they said, adding that they are collaborating with several other SMEs to think of solutions.

Under lockdown, consumer behaviour and content consumption patterns have shifted to a certain degree and to be able to identify such patterns is critical in terms of a crisis. This is essential to pivot marketing plans, which rely heavily on empathy, according to the consumer needs, the team feels.

“COVID-19 Pandemic actually gave us a reason to step back and re-acquaint ourselves with our current and potential customers. We have managed to pick up the phone and speak to them like never before. This in-depth knowledge of our customers set the tone for everything we do during a crisis like COVID-19 and even beyond. The relationships we’ve built through effectively knowing and meeting the needs of parents will continue to endure long after the crisis is gone,” they explain in detail.

Tackling Gender Bias

FMCG products catering to kids often have an inherent bias in their communication. They talk to mothers rather than parents. This exclusion of fathers is something that new-age brands are trying to tackle. We asked Slurrp Farm leadership about their experience of such bias in branding and how are they trying to make their communication inclusive.

“As a company started by two mothers, we think that mums know best when it comes to children. Even as two working mothers, Our baseline assumption was that food equals mama. Perhaps from our own lived childhood memories,” they say.

Further, they add, “Recently, several dads have written to us about wanting us to change our communication to also include them. We were so happy to get the emails. We want to genuinely apologise for the unconscious bias on our part, we have been hearing them and working towards fixing this!”

COVID-19 has changed a lot in regards to family dynamics. The team feels fathers are connecting with children and housework like never before. This insight was used in their Father’s Day campaign this year. It was a response to miffed emails and a reflection of changes the team had witnessed and experienced in their own lives.

For Slurrp Farm, infotainment works well for they are able to communicate the goodness of their products and keep parents engaged with the brand. These how-to and know-how digital assets, when used in a coherent way, exposing persons to the information for a long time, help with brand recall and probable lead conversions in the longer run.

