Snapchat adds more Cameos Stickers options to the app

Snapchat users will now be able to choose from over 200 more options of Cameos Stickers, selecting them from a separate tab on the app.

Introduced in December last year, Cameos Stickers are an attempt by Snapchat to make conversation on the platform more life-like. According to the platform, these stickers offer users a fun and effortless way to express themselves. Snapchat has now added over 200 more options for users to choose from.

These looping stickers can be layered on to any snap or story and will be available to pick from the Cameos Stickers tab on the app. The platform plans to add more stickers to the tab on a weekly basis. The feature will be able for both iOS and Android users.

Explaining the feature, Snapchat says, “Whether you’re excited, in love, bummed, or just want to up the ante of your Snaps – you can with an even more authentic and life-like version of yourself to match any mood.”

To use the feature, a Snapchat user must take a snap and then tap onto the square Sticker Picker on the right-hand toolbar within the preview. The next step involves heading to the Cameos Stickers tab and selecting the Sticker they feel fits their mood and narrative the best.

