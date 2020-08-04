Snapchat to soon allow users to add music to Snaps

Snapchat users will soon be able to add music to their Snaps, finding a new way to express themselves as well as discovering new artists.

In the next few months, it is expected for Snapchat users to be able to add music to their Snaps (pre or post-capture) from a curated catalogue of music. To this extent, the platform is working with music industry partners including Warner Music Group, Warner Chappell, Universal Music Publishing Group, NMPA publisher members and Merlin.

The new feature will offer users a new way to discover music from emerging and established artists. “We’re constantly building on our relationships within the music industry, and making sure the entire music ecosystem (artists, labels, songwriters, publishers and streaming services) are seeing value in our partnerships,” said a Snap spokesperson.

“We’re always looking for new ways to give Snapchatters creative tools to express themselves. Music is a new dimension they can add to their Snaps that helps capture feelings and moments they want to share with their real friends,” they added.

When implemented, the feature will allow users to swipe up on a Snap with music to view the album art, song title and name of the artist. They will also get the option to play the full song on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud.

This will allow Snapchat to offer similar services such as Instagram and TikTok. The feature will be first tested in New Zeland and Australia before the test and eventual roll out widely.

