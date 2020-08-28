Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Twitter updates, the platform limiting visibility of tweets, Instagram to enable ads without a Facebook Ad account, and more.

Twitter adds info about people sliding in your DMs

With the new update, Twitter will show more information about how you are connected to the person sending DMs and their profile. Read more here.

Twitter explains limiting visibility of Tweets

Twitter explains how and when a user’s Tweets would not be seen by everyone, and its visibility is limited. Read more here.

Instagram to enable Instagram Ads without a Facebook Ad Account

The feature will phase through a gradual rollout to businesses and creators in select countries, who will be able to create Instagram ads without having a presence on Facebook. Read more here.

Facebook & Instagram Shops get major updates

Facebook & Instagram Shops have been revamped with added features, more controls, to boost buying & selling on all Facebook-owned platforms. Read more here.

LinkedIn announces updates to enable safer conversations

LinkedIn is making some changes on the platform and introducing controls to help foster safer conversations. Read more here.

YouTube introduces helpful updates for creators

YouTube creators have an improved Blur Editor, a new tool to easily manage copyright claims, along with more updates. Read more here.

