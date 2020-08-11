Sociowash bags the creative mandate for Oral-B

Sociowash has bagged the creative mandate for P&G’s Oral-B following a multi-agency pitch.

Within the scope of the mandate, Sociowash will create and drive the strategy and execution of creative campaigns for Oral-B India. The account would be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

Oral-B‘s industry-leading innovation in the Electric Toothbrush segment has aligned well with the heightened awareness about oral care among the evolved masses. With its efficient creative strategy for the digital ecosystem, Sociowash is confident in meeting and exceeding Oral-B’s expectations.

Along with business objectives, Sociowash understands the design language that Oral-B has built for over the years to communicate and complement precisely what the brand represents. With its design expertise and a creative design strategy, Sociowash is ready to take it to the next level.

The addition of P&G’s Oral-B to Sociowash’s clientele, along with their expansion in Mumbai has put them on par with the leading digital agencies in the country. Looking at their work over the last 5 years, Oral-B’s association with Sociowash should be a fruitful one.

