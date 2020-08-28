Presenting Sonu Sood Campaigns that leveraged the good samaritan

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood and his humanitarian initiatives are gaining loads of acclamations, which has also resulted in his increased brand value and a string of campaigns & endorsements.

Along with some kind-hearted humans, Sonu Sood was one of the firsts answering the cry for help by the directly impacted and feeding the needy with his first initiative #ShaktiAnnadanam.

Continued with #GharBhejoAbhiyan, Sonu Sood and his team helped hundreds of migrants reach their home during the pandemic. In an appearance in a popular TV Show, he also mentioned, that the initiative helped people reach their homes in almost every state of the country.

घर चलें❣️@goel.neeti

#PravasiRojgar is his recent strive to help jobless migrant workers find a steady source of livelihood. People continue to laud him as a few days ago he sent smartphones for students in a remote village in Haryana.

With his continued generous and philanthropic work, his popularity is on the rise, and he seems to be having a PAN India presence in the true sense.

Celebrity endorsers who are actors by profession, highly depend on their brand value for their number of and acclaimed releases. Their real-life traits and persona are sub-factors that a brand considers if they align with their tonality and perception.

But the reel-life villain turned real-life hero seems to have a profound influence on several across the country now and has become a source of inspiration & admiration, as the masses call him the Migrants’ Messiah.

Making him a versatile endorser that every brand from each sector would like to associate with. Pepsi was one of the firsts to bank on Sonu’s popularity, followed by several others.

#SwagSeSolo – Pepsi India

With remotely produced videos, most of them shot at home, and narratives that portray him as a reliable advisor, in the frame of about three months Sonu Sood has featured in campaigns (or endorsed) more than ten brands.

He has also endorsed few charitable causes by Smile Foundation X Lay’s India and supported Tata Tea Premium’s campaign attempting to support local karigars.

#ArtworkForHeartwork – Lays India X Smile Foundation

@Sonu_Sood You truly are an inspiration for millions. Thank you for supporting the cause of these unsung heroes by contributing your artwork. To view/buy this artwork go to the @artworkandfound website. To extend your support to our unsung heroes, check link in bio. #ArtworkForHeartwork #Heartwork … #Repost @sonu_sood • • • • • • I’m glad to be a part of this heartful initiative by @smilefoundationindia and @lays_india to help our real unsung heroes. I’m doing my bit to support these heroes with this special artwork of mine. You can buy/see this at @artandfound.co. If you want to extend your support to these heroes as well, please log on to www.theheartwork.support #ArtworkForHeartwork #Heartwork

Also Read: Experts Opinion: Brand Sonu Sood in the making?

#DeshKaKulhad – Tata Tea Premium

He was also a part of the #ItsJustAPeriod campaign by Stayfree India, and #FarButTogether by Brooke Bond Red Label Tea, an extension of the #SwadApnepanKa narrative.

#FarButTogether – Brooke Bond Red Label Tea

#ItsJustAPeriod – Stayfree India

Millions of girls are going to get their first period in lockdown. Let's make sure that they don't go through this alone. Thank you @sonu_sood for joining us in this initiative. After all, #ItsJustAPeriod. #Repost @sonu_sood (@get_repost) ・・・ Over 2 million girls will get their first periods during this lockdown. Don’t make them go through this alone. Talk to them and tell them – Periods are normal, natural and nothing to feel embarrassed about. This #WorldMenstrualHygieneDay, I choose to end the taboo and whispers associated with periods and talk openly about it. Because, after all, #ItsJustAPeriod If you believe Periods are normal and the taboos surrounding them should end, share a post with a picture like this, tag @stayfreeindia and use #ItsJustAPeriod. Let’s stand together and normalize Periods, because every voice matters.

From education, OTT, beverages, to BFSI brands, Sonu Sood now has a diverse assortment of brands in his bag.

In a discussion with Social Samosa, few experts mentioned that his popularity may phase out as the pandemic gets over, and he will need to sustain his popularity with movies, which is his primary profession.

Although he seems to have made a lasting mark on people’s minds; alike several brands, production houses would also want to bank on his PAN India presence, and rope him in for upcoming projects. At least for the coming years, we may not see brand Sonu Sood fade away.

Active Income Plan – Edelweiss Tokio Life

#MakeSpaceForLife – Godrej Interio

Godrej Interio | Saluting Sonu Sood's selfless endeavors

Home is our safe haven, a place of refuge where little comforts and moments with family bring us joy, now more than ever. This sentiment resonates strongly with actor Sonu Sood who stepped up to help thousands of people stranded in Mumbai, on account of the lockdown, find their way back to the comfort and safety of their homes. We applaud and salute this selfless endeavor. You really are a star, Sonu Sood.#GodrejInterio #MakeSpaceForLife #StaySafeStayHealthy

Posted by Godrej Interio on Thursday, June 4, 2020

#RoopAnekAgarbattiEk – Mangaldeep

#CreatingCoders – WhiteHat Jr

#SonuSoodxNutrabox – Nutrabox India

#Avrodh – SonyLIV

#LalbazaarOnZEE5 – ZEE5 Premium

#SuperheroKiPehchaan – MediMax India

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Sonu Sood Campaigns or endorsements, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.


Comments

Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

