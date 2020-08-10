Starbucks launches campaign to promote portable offering

Radhika Madan and Krystle D’Souza have been roped in by Starbucks to kickstart the #StarbucksDance challenge series on social media.

Given the restrictions around social gatherings, especially in metro cities, it is hard to imagine a cafe brimming with people and laughter. Tata Starbucks has a set of potential consumers they can’t serve under the lockdown. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t remain relevant to them. With an aim to engage with consumers, the brand has launched the #StarbucksDance challenge.

The campaign essentially promotes the brand’s portable beverage offerings that consumers can enjoy at home, replicating the cafe experience.

While Bollywood actor Radhika Madan & television artist Krystle D’Souza helped kickstart the challenge, influencers such as Mrunal Thakur, Piyush Bhagat, Sneha Namanandi and Rashmi Desai could also be seen sharing a video of them grooving to the tunes of the campaign, encouraging their fans and friends to join in.

Madan took to her Instagram to unveil the #StarbucksDance Challenge, where she is seen performing the signature hook step while encouraging her 2.5 million followers and friends Krystle D’Souza, Sanya Malhotra and Jasleen Royal to take up the dance challenge. This was followed by Krystle D’Souza taking up the initiative.

With the aim of spreading positivity and joy, Tata Starbucks is inviting entries from brand loyalists and fans to participate in the dance challenge and stand a chance to win Starbucks for a year. The participating influencers can be seen talking about the new 1L offerings by the brand and the dance steps also include holding the beverage bottle in hand while recording the performance for sharing online.

Explaining the #StarbucksDance Challenge campaign idea, Deepa Krishnan, Head of Marketing, Digital, Loyalty, and PR at Tata Starbucks, said, “We designed the #StarbucksDance Challenge as an extension to the #StarbucksAtHome campaign for our limited edition 1L handcrafted beverages, and like all our initiatives, the overarching philosophy has ‘human connections’, at its very core.”

“We strategically hand-picked a combination of celebrities who resonate with our target audience while bringing alive the essence of the campaign. This initiative gave us an opportunity to spread positivity and cheer in the lives of everyone, during these unprecedented times. The resounding success received in the form of appreciation from our customers has been very heartwarming,” she added.

