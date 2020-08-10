#TheSocialCMO ft Srinivas Adapa, CMO, Burger King

The latest episode of #TheSocialCMO, Social Samosa’s Zoom Call interview series, features Srinivas Adapa – who spells out what the New Normal & Six Feet Economy mean for Burger King and the QSR industry.

Looking back, last few months have changed everything & nothing, all at the same time. While remote working becomes the new normal and outdoor restrictions prevail, creativity & brand agency relationships has flourished like never before. Nonetheless, COVID-19 has had a profound impact on all industries, ascertains, Srinivas Adapa, CMO, Burger King.

Enhanced emphasis on hygiene, consumer engagement through campaigns & use of technology, and need for stronger insights form the crux of Burger King’s Road to Recovery, highlights Adapa.

The lockdown being the hero (and villain) of the last 5 months, brought many takeaways in its wake. Adapa highlights that communicating with the consumers through these difficult times, has been one of the biggest learnings. The brand came out with two major campaigns during the phase – Bail Me Out Burger King & the Reassurance Whopper – both of which banked on two of the strongest consumer trends seen during the period.

#BailMeOutBK focused on the not so successful kitchen experiments seen during the lockdown while Reassurance Whopper attempted to give consumers solace that everyone is in this situation together. Adapa explains how both the campaigns worked for the brand & what went, behind creating these pieces.

Take a look at Srinivas Adapa articulates the last few months & takes us through the Road to Recovery for Burger King.


