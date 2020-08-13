TheSmallBigIdea wins social media duties for Universal Music India

Further strengthening its presence in the Media and Entertainment category, TheSmallBigIdea has bagged the social media mandate for the Indian counterpart of Universal Music.

The addition of Universal Music India to an existing clientele of TheSmallBigIdea marks the agency’s foray in the English music industry. Universal Music India boasts of an extensive catalog of legendary recordings, music publishing, live events, production, brand partnerships, and merchandising efforts throughout India. The music giant has been recognized for its association with leading global artistes.

With escalating consumption and growth of English music in India, especially beyond metro cities, TheSmallBigIdea’s reach will further leverage Universal Music India’s position among existing consumers while establishing new followers and admirers for their artistes. Furthermore, TheSmallBigIdea’s flagship creative tool, ACE, will aid in understanding the consumer profile and the music industry more profoundly while crafting solid performance-driven strategies for Universal Music in India.

Speaking on the appointment, Shantanu S Gangane, V.P. Marketing Universal Music India & South Asia said, “English Music consumption is becoming platform agnostic and is being enjoyed beyond streaming apps in multiple use cases. A holistic approach to this consumer is the need of the hour rather than a modular social media approach. TheSmallBigIdea has a solid track record of working on media and entertainment brands with a deep understanding of consumer insights at the heart of each project. We are confident that in TheSmallBigIdea, we have the right partner to wow English Music Fans and grow the category”.

On adding Universal Music to its existing clientele, Harikrishnan Pillai, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at TheSmallBigIdea said, “The English music space is at the cusp of a huge uptake. Gone are those days when English music was an elite consumption phenomenon. With growing literacy, international exposure, and digital connectivity, English music is waiting to break new charts and Universal Music is at the helm of this revolution. It is an honor for us at TheSmallBigIdea to work with Universal Music in crafting their digital journey in India.”

