Thought blurb bags the creative mandate for InterMiles

Thought Blurb has bagged the creative mandate for travel and lifestyle rewards program, InterMiles (formerly JetPrivilege) following a multi-agency pitch.

Thought Blurb will now be handling the 360-communication mandate for InterMiles.

Speaking about this partnership, Zameer Kochar, Vice-President (Marketing & Member Engagement), InterMiles said “InterMiles has evolved into an everyday travel and lifestyle rewards program fulfilling the aspirations of its 10 MN+ members with relevant and engaging value propositions. In Thought Blurb we found an able creative partner to bring our brand vision to life. With their expertise and an acute understanding of the category and consumer sentiment, we are confident that this partnership will truly be rewarding for both of us.”

Thought Blurb has been providing strategic communication solutions to InterMiles since early this year and is now working closely with the brand to navigate through the current scenario, and meaningfully engage with members through its expanded offerings.

Vinod Kunj, CCO & Managing Partner, Thought Blurb, commented about this association, saying “InterMiles is a one of a kind player in the market, and we’re really excited to be working with such a dynamic brand. Right now, we believe it’s more important than ever that brands strengthen their relationships with their customers. For us, InterMiles’ expanded offerings is a big opportunity to connect with customers in new ways through digital platforms and build relevance for the brand.”

The 360-communication mandate includes integrated marketing campaigns for InterMiles, as well as its strategic partnership and BAU communications. The business will be managed out of Thought Blurb’s Mumbai office.

